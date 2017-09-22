The Phuket News
The Slate's Coqoon Spa teams up with Amrita Retreats

Phuket’s Coqoon Spa at The Slate has announced an official partnership with leading luxury wellness brand Amrita Retreats.

Sunday 1 October 2017, 12:00PM

Amrita has a wide range of natural detox products.
Amrita has a wide range of natural detox products.

The partnership aims to meet the increasing demand from luxury consumers for escapes that provide holistic wellness services.

As the official wellness and detox partner for Coqoon Spa at The Slate, Amrita will expand its existing private suite and villa hospitality offerings to position The Slate as a leading wellness destination offering bespoke packages focusing on natural body cleanses, anti-stress and healthy weight loss.

Sergey Karas, Managing Director of Amrita Luxury Wellness Retreat, says, “There is a growing trend from consumers who want to cleanse, lose weight or de-stress and relax in the privacy in their own villa. The Slate is the ultimate, stunning location for us to provide this.”

Services guests can expect to see at Coqoon Spa include signature massages, facials, body wraps and body exfoliations which recharge both spirit and mind. Signature programs guided by the Amrita methodology include: Traditional Thai herb and Western naturopathic advice; Nutrition science and delicious custom menu; Personalised body fitness and mind practices; and Organic living awareness.

Coqoon Spa & Wellness Director, Kamolsuda Kampangthong says, “We are always seeking out innovative ways for The Slate to be an industry leader and deliver a range of high quality guest offerings.

Amrita Retreat is an ideal wellness partner that shares the same values as us – privacy and personalisation – with a “360-degree” approach. Together, we can invite guests to embark upon a unique, interactive journey to strike the perfect balance between achieving health goals and relaxation.”

The new highly personalised and tailored guest detox program, includes:

C and C Marine

• Comprehensive Easy Detox  Consultation

• Daily signature 100% herbal Easy  Detox shakes prepared with  organic      
    coconut water

• Daily meals (vegetables and fruit platters)

• Two Amrita Luxury Detox Spa Facials

• Post-cleanse Probiotic Program to boost your immune system 

 

For  information and bookings visit: theslatephuket.com/experiences/coqoon-spa

 

 
