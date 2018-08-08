THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
FOOTBALL: With just over 48 hours to go until kick-off, The Phuket News is proud to announce the return of the EPL Prediction Competition for the 2018/19 season.

By Matt Pond

Wednesday 8 August 2018, 02:04PM

All entrants will this year be battling for a top prize of a 3 day/2 night stay in a two bedroom private pool villa including breakfast plus a 90 minute spa treatment for two persons at Baba Beach Club Phuket, a prize valued at B130,000!

As always there will also be B3,000 monthly prizes up for grabs kindly provided by our sponsors Angus O’Tool's, Karon; Two Chefs, Islander Sports Bar & Restaurant, Rawai, and Chalong Fishing Park.

All you need to do to enter is go to the predictions page and get predicting.

May the best person win!

 

 

