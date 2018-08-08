All entrants will this year be battling for a top prize of a 3 day/2 night stay in a two bedroom private pool villa including breakfast plus a 90 minute spa treatment for two persons at Baba Beach Club Phuket, a prize valued at B130,000!
As always there will also be B3,000 monthly prizes up for grabs kindly provided by our sponsors Angus O’Tool's, Karon; Two Chefs, Islander Sports Bar & Restaurant, Rawai, and Chalong Fishing Park.
All you need to do to enter is go to the predictions page and get predicting.
May the best person win!
Be the first to comment.