The Pavilions unveils award-winning Phuket Residences

PHUKET: Leading luxury hospitality brand The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts has unveiled The Pavilions Phuket Residences, an exclusive collection of hillside villas and penthouses overlooking the northwest coast of the island.

Tuesday 3 October 2017, 08:00AM

Fresh from triumph at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2017, where The Pavilions Phuket Residences won Best Housing Development (Phuket), and was highly commended for Best Condo Development (Phuket), the launch is part of a major expansion plan for Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

The bespoke hospitality company will break ground on The Ginto Residences in Niseko, Japan, next October with 50% of the plots already sold, and is also creating The Pavilion Residences Lisbon, Portugal, which will mark the luxury residential concept’s European debut.

The launch of The Pavilions Phuket Residences heralds a coming of age for a boutique hotel brand born on Thailand’s most famous island, now morphing into a branded residences chain with global ambitions.

“We are delighted to unveil The Pavilions Phuket Residences, which demonstrates our focus on developing a portfolio of complementary resort and residential offerings,” said The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts founder and CEO Gordon Oldham.

“This collection of luxury real estate will provide buyers with an ideal second home, weekend hideaway or retirement retreat, and represents an unprecedented opportunity for Asian and global investors.”

“With a strong development pipeline, we look forward to revealing more exclusive resorts and residences in some of finest destinations across Asia and Europe in the coming years,” Mr Oldham added.

The Pavilions Phuket Residences comprises a collection of three- and four-bedroom villas, and two-bedroom penthouses, with prices starting at US$1,645 (just under B55,000) per square metre. Nestled on one of Phuket’s highest points, with panoramic views of the island’s west coast, the residential community offers privacy and tranquillity in abundance. Located only three minutes’ drive from the golden sands of Layan Beach, the exclusive enclave is also just 20 minutes from Phuket International Airport, making it easily accessible from the rest of the world.

Each of the luxury residences is unique, with the six villas ranging from 577.5sqm to 965.5sqm in size and the two penthouse apartments offering 335sqm and 435sqm of space respectively. All the units provide contemporary open-plan living and dining areas, expansive outdoor terraces and private infinity-edged pools.

Adding to the luxury lifestyle appeal, residents will be able to enjoy modern Mediterranean cuisine at Firefly, or sample tapas and cocktails with spectacular views at 360 Bar & Grill, consistently rated the best bar atmosphere on Phuket. They can also unwind at the Plantation Club, or relax at The Pavilions Spa, which was honoured at the World Luxury Spa Awards.

Residents and their guests will benefit from Pavilions Hotels & Resorts’ acclaimed “mindful service” approach, which extends from highly attentive to no interruption, leaving each individual free to create their own private hideaway. Penthouse owners will also have the option of entering a rental pool with 60 days’ personal use per year and an expected annual return on investment of 4%.

 

 
