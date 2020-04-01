THE PAVILIONS HOTEL & RESORTS LAUNCHES WORLD WIDE HOME VIDEO COMPETITION!



By In Conjunction

Wednesday 1 April 2020, 04:54PM

The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts have launched an enticing competition targeted at content creators around the globe who are at home and looking for an activity to focus their passions on, the ’Curated Journey Video Competition’, allowing amateur or professional film-makers an opportunity to win a 7-night stay at one of The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts.

The initiative follows the evolving global circumstances of Covid-19, where people around the globe are looking for a project to work on at home, to inspire creativity and imagination. Entrants are given exclusive access to The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts video and content bank which features footage of all the hotels, locations and experiences; entrants are also allowed to use their own content from the area’s which hotels are located.

Tim Sargeant, Group Director of Marketing, is excited to bring the unique competition to the world, "We are thrilled to launch a competition that opens the door to new ideas, creativity and passion. We recently updated the brand identity which focuses more on the guest journey and experience, with Curated Journeys . We love that we now have the chance to expand on this with those around the world; to see their Journey come to life.’’

The competition runs from April 02 - May 10, 2020, with the top 5 videos being shortlisted for a public vote between May 12 - 22, 2020. The winner will be announced on May 29, 2020 and takes away a fantastic 7-night stay, inclusive of breakfast, at one the hotel groups’ hotels or resorts located in, Phuket, Thailand ; Bali, Indonesia; Rome, Italy; Madrid, Spain or Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The project has attracted the support from leading local media publication, The Phuket News, who believe the initiative is a positive display of creativity in a time where most of the world are working and living their days at home.

Jason Beavan, General Manager from The Phuket News, said "With the world working from home, being positive and looking towards the future is essential to our mental health. This positive campaign being run by the team at The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts lets us expand our creative side while giving us a goal to work towards. I can’t think of anything better than 7 nights in one of their hotels or resorts when this is all over. Stay safe and see you on the other side."