THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

The Naka Island Resort & Spa, Phuket wins “Gold Level” Green Hotel Award

The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket was awarded the “Gold Level” Green Hotel Award at the 12th Anniversary G-Green award ceremony organised by Thailand’s Department of Environmental Quality Promotion and Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Environment
By The Phuket News

Friday 8 February 2019, 03:40PM

The Naka Island Resort & Spa team with their prestigious award.

The Naka Island Resort & Spa team with their prestigious award.

The resort & spa works hard to reduce plastic consumption.

The resort & spa works hard to reduce plastic consumption.

The event, held in Bangkok on January 30, 2019, was attended by government and industry leaders, hotels and hospitality organisations and international print and broadcast and is highly regarded among the global travel and tourism communities.

The Green Hotel Award, which aims to raise awareness of natural resources conservation, to promote people’s participation in environmental protection and to honour role-model individuals and organisations, celebrates its 12th Anniversary this year. A total of 221 awards were given to organisations and hotels in Thailand ranging from small to large and general to specialty.

“Receiving this green-focused award means a lot to us and also drives our resort’s sustainability and eco-consciousness. While travellers are looking to ensure their personal commitments to living more sustainably, we then aim to set the new benchmark for Phuket’s green initiative and to be the resort of choice to ensure memorable, eco-friendly stays,” said Mr Erich Friedl, General Manager of The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket.

“Our commitment to environmental issues counts and is in line with our resort’s corporate responsibility policy to reduce environmental impact. Our proactive associates are well aware of this matter and they’re very active in participating in environmental events with the local community to ensure that our ongoing green initiatives are making waves not only in Phuket but Thailand and the whole world,” he added.

Futsal League 2019

Apart from their removing plastic straws initiative, the resort & spa’s Green Committees also work hard to enhance the sustainability of the operations, to reduce both plastic consumption and to reuse/recycle things where possible.

The Green Hotel award is graded by industry experts and honorary judges and is divided into three tiers: bronze level (score of 60-69% or above); silver level (score of 70-79% or above); and gold level (score of 80% or above). Among six hotels in Phuket and 23 hotels nationwide, The Naka Island, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Phuket won the “Gold Level” Green Hotel Award 2019.

Nestled among stunning beaches, lush coconut groves, with never-ending views of the emerald-green Phang Nga Bay and idyllic landscapes of the Phuket coastline, The Naka Island is an exclusive boutique resort on Naka Yai Island, located just off the Phuket coast. Only 25 minutes from Phuket International Airport and a short distances to famous tourist attractions, The Naka Island is accessible only by a short speedboat journey, making it a uniquely private and intimate retreat.

For more information, visit www.luxurycollection.com/nakaisland

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Crew of salvaged Phuket fishing boat elude charges for catching baby rays
Huge king cobra caught in Krabi
Le Meridien Phuket and UWC Thailand team up for sustainability
New lifeforms discovered on Phuket
January was Australia’s hottest month ever
New global association launched to combat overtourism
Phuket pollution woes blanked at Asean marine environment confab
Phuket expat amid Tasmania wildfires
National deputy police chief steps in for Naka Noi land dispute update
Phuket Opinion: Failing the water quality test
Resort faces charges over dead corals
Phuket’s pricey Welcome Gate gets free clean-up
Police vow to track down tourist over starfish
Hotels urged to cut plastic use
Sunscreen among contributing factors killing Phuket’s coral reefs

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

"All the fault of that stupid underwater rock..." Yep,exactly the kind of "decent com...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

"More than 8 month overflowed by water" Nonsense ! " Call in foreign water management...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Pfff, writing the same comment twice? Or is there more than one K ?Pfff...(Read More)

Princess to run for Prime Minister in election shocker

This could make things interesting!...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

"Australians do not need a visitor visa for 30 day," in your haste, to once again criticiz...(Read More)

Araibi in jail until August

Well, if Mr Araibi was ( recorded) playing football with his team during the time of the crime, than...(Read More)

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

These plywood tour boats get bigger and bigger in size. Are there regulations about compulsory reser...(Read More)

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

All the fault of that stupid underwater rock. If it wasn't there nothing would have happen. :...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

Why let the truth hurt their continuous greedy exploitation of the island. Forget all that water sho...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Mr Araibi is not a australian! Pfff...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Soul Heaven Saturdays with Lenny Fontana
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation

 