The Nai Harn Phuket rated No. 2 in Thailand in Condé Nast Readers' Choice Award

The Nai Harn Phuket rated No. 2 in Thailand in Condé Nast Readers’ Choice Award

PHUKET: Condé Nast Traveler has announced the results of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Nai Harn Phuket recognised as the #2 Resort in Thailand.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 October 2020, 10:07AM

In the popular survey, more than 715,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe.

“The results of this year’s survey, conducted at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, are a testament to the lasting power of a meaningful travel experience,” said Jesse Ashlock, US Editor of Condé Nast Traveler. “The winners represent the best of the best for our audience and offer plenty of trip-planning inspiration for all the adventures we can’t wait to have next.”

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry. The full list of winners can be found here.

"We are absolutely delighted," said The Nai Harn General Manager Frank Grassmann. “It is always a great honour being on the list of the Top 20 Resorts in Thailand and to rub shoulders with the finest in the industry as we seek to set new levels of luxurious and unique experiences in Phuket.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

"To be voted 2nd best resort in Thailand this year by the very cosmopolitan and travel experienced readership of Condé Nast Traveler is the accomplishment of great efforts from our entire team, and another step to promoting our iconic resort as a preferred destination in the beautiful south of Phuket.”

“Due to ongoing travel restrictions, we are currently focusing on welcoming our fellow Thailand Residents who can discover the property with exclusive promotions,” he added.

The 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler’s website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

