The Living Art Festival 2020 & Blue Tree Reopening

Start From: Thursday 17 December 2020, 10:00AM to Saturday 19 December 2020, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

It’s festival time at Blue Tree Phuket! The Living Art Festival and Blue Tree Phuket’s re-opening is a three-day festival combining music, fashion, arts and crafts, food and more. Featuring some of Thailand’s most sought after artists, that convey works of art through different perspectives. Concerts, and live music from various artists such as Phum Viphurit, Mariam Grey Alkalali, Q_Flure, Cake B5, Tontrakul, Synth X Factor, EKA SOUNDZ, DJ Nicola Vega and DJ Fen. This promises to be an amazing community festival, for all ages to enjoy as well as the full re-opening of all areas of Blue Tree Phuket that we all love from the Lifestyle Village, to the Arena and, of course the Blue Tree Lagoon! FREE ENTRY !!! • 17 December 10:00 – 00:00