The Grow Boating Networking Evening for January 2022

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for January 2022

Start From: Friday 7 January 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 7 January 2022, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for January 2022 will be held at the Isola Restaurant, at the Royal Phuket Marina on Friday the 7th of January from 5pm. There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Isola Restaurant and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available. Drinks sponsorship is available for the event. Sponsorship costs 10,000 baht and includes a generous media package from our media partner The Phuket News. Message us for more information.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/growboatingphuket/ Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : Isola Restaurant

 

