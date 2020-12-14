Kata Rocks
The Grow Boating Networking Evening for January 2021

Start From: Friday 8 January 2021, 05:00PM to Friday 8 January 2021, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for January 2021 will be held at The Hardstand Cafe at the Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina on Friday the 8th of January 2021 from 5pm onward. There will be a light buffet sponsored by The Hardstand Cafe and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available from the bar.

Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsor for the evening. Sponsors receive a generous media package from the Phuket News and can display their products and services on the evening and give a presentation on their company.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association.

Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboating or our Website https://www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : The Hardstand Cafe - Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina

 

