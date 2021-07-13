The Phuket News
The Grow Boating Networking Evening for August 2021

Start From: Friday 6 August 2021, 05:00PM to Friday 6 August 2021, 09:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for August 2021 will be held at The Hardstand Café at the Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina on Friday the 6th of August 2021 from 5pm onward. There will be a light buffet sponsored by The Hardstand Café and as always all of your favourite beverages will be available.

Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsor for the evening. Sponsors receive a generous media package from the Phuket News and can display their products and services on the evening and give a presentation on their company.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar.

We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along.

UWC Thailand

To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com or click the following link https://facebook.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe...

You can also find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/growboating

Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Ian Hewett
Address : The Hardstand Cafe - Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina

 

