THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

The Grow Boating Networking Evening - April

The Grow Boating Networking Evening - April

Start From: Friday 3 April 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 3 April 2020, 10:00PM

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for April 2020 will be held at The Dock A Café, at The Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina on Friday the 3rd of April from 5pm onward. Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsor for the evening. Sponsors can display their products and services on the evening and give a 10-minute presentation on their company. We are very pleased to announce that Sky Marine Group will be the drinks sponsor for the evening. See www.skymarinegroup.com There will be a light buffet sponsored by the Dock A Café and special prices on your favourite beverages. Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us  at www.facebook.com/groups/GrowBoatingNetworkingEvening/ or our Website www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating-networking-evening Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com

Person : Grow Boating Phuket
Address : The Dock A Café - Boat Lagoon

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

....Charge the parents with failing to provide the necessities of life....(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

Absolute rubbish you clowns. Read the article properly. My mates are more educated than you lot, so ...(Read More)

Man, 61, drowns after leap from bridge to Phuket

Tough story, to be among so many, yet feel so alone. RIP...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: It’s been beautiful

@Foot. Sweden being Europe's top country only proportionally seen to the size of that small coun...(Read More)

World economies brace for virus impact, to cost global tourism at least $22bn

Expansive capitalism was ruining the planet anyway, so good riddance. Do you really need that $1000 ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

@Fascinated. Well, don't you find it strange when a lot of Phuket inhabitants suffer water short...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

Jor12, and yet again you descend into name calling, well mate, I would put us "clown" many...(Read More)

Death of Myanmar baby in Phuket exposes chasm in migrant workers’ rights

Jor12, and of course everyone "follows" the law, how damn pathetic you are. All government...(Read More)

More than 2,700 cruise tourists arrive in Patong

Last Paragraph of the article. No Tourists from both ships were "Found to be suspected of being...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

Fascinated, the golf course may use lake water for irrigation, but I highly doubt that all the hotel...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
La Boucherie
Top of the Gulf Regatta 2020
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Cassia Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 