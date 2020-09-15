The Grow Boating Networking Evening

Start From: Friday 2 October 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 2 October 2020, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Grow Boating Networking Evening for October 2020 will be held at The Hardstand at Phuket Boat Lagoon Marina on Friday the 2nd of October from 5pm onward.

Please contact us if you would like to be our drinks sponsor for the evening. Sponsors can display their products and services on the evening and give a 10-minute presentation on their company. They can also benefit from a generous advertising package from Class Act Media including online, print and radio coverage.

Khun Bo will be making the food for the evening, we don’t know what it will be yet but we know it will be good.

Come and join in the fun, everyone is welcome. There is no entry fee, just drop your business card or register at the bar. We hope to see you there and if you know anyone you think would be interested in coming please invite them along. To join our mailing list please send an email to growboatingphuket@gmail.com

The Grow Boating Networking Evening is organised by the Thai Yachting Business Association. Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/groups/ThaiYachtingBusinessAssociation/ or our Website www.thaiyachtingbusinessassociation.com/grow-boating-networking-evening Grow Boating is kindly supported by our media partner The Phuket News, Live 89.5 radio and Phuket News TV. See www.thephuketnews.com