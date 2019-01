Start From: Sunday 20 January 2019, 12:30PM to Sunday 29 December 2019, 03:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Every Sunday from 12:30 15:00 hrs. Guests can savor delectable creations prepared by culinary maestro, Executive Chef Mark Jones, While enjoying spectacular views over Nai Harn Bay and listening to the sounds of Resident DJ Sun. THB 5,500 net per adult (With free- flow premium beverage handpicked by James Suckling). THB 3,850 net per adult (food only). THB 2,200 net per child aged from 3 to 18 (with free-flow juices and soft drinks). Reservation please call 076 380 200 www.thenaiharn.com