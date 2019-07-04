Kata Rocks
The Exotic Fishing Thailand 1 Million baht tagged fish challenge

Start From: Thursday 1 August 2019, 10:00AM to Thursday 31 October 2019, 04:30PM

From August 1st to October 31st. - 50 tagged fish with 50 prizes valued at over 1 Million baht. - Anyone can enter for just 1000 baht in addition to your daily fishing ticket.

Person : Exotic Fishing Thailand
Address : Exotic Fishing Thailand, Phang Nga
Phone : English 088 379 9377 and Thai 081 199 5922

 

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

This is on the head of the Surin OrBorTor. He was directly responsible for leaving Surin Beach witho...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

At this point, this so-called "Governor" must be considered complicit in every drowning on...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Way lame comment from Pascale. This isn't a "warm & fuzzy" gesture, it should be o...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

"Thai culture only cares about life, not death," I see many monuments around Thailand, eg....(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Mr Pascale, with an attitude, like yours, nothing would ever change, kids would still work in the co...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

All those who are concerned that there is no official memorial service could meet at some pier and l...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Thai culture only cares about life, not death. Rather like my ponies. Maybe it's not a bad way ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Lifeguards offer an illusion of safety when swimmers are unaware the authority to prevent them from ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Am reminded of a few years back when a foreign hotelier decided to advertise Summer Season to fill h...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Closed Beach (redflagged) dont need lifeguards!! It needs people with brain who stay out from the wa...(Read More)

 

