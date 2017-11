PHUKET: The Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa and its Dream Beach club at Layan Beach on Phuket’s west coast has been put into the transaction market, reports Bill Barnett, founder and Managing Director of hospitality and consultancy C9 Hotelworks.

Saturday 11 November 2017, 01:22PM

On offer are the Board of Investment (BoI) operating properties for both the hotel and the beach club.

“Under the BOI license 100% foreign ownership is allowed,” notes the C9 Hotelworks report. (See report here.)

The Dream Phuket, which opened in 2016, has 174 keys including four villas. (See story here.)

“While currently operating under a license agreement with Dream, vacant possession is available. Brokering the sale is Savills Hotels,” noted the C9 Hotelworks report.