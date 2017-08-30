The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The complicated business of university admissions requires careful navigation

Private university admission counselling companies used to be found only in the wealthy suburbs of the United States.

Sunday 10 September 2017, 10:00AM

They can now be found everywhere. Unfortunately, many of these supposed “experts” aren’t really experts at all. Bad advice can hurt a student’s chances of admission and affect their future. Buyer beware!

The British International School, Phuket, like most other well-established international schools, employs professionals with a deep knowledge of what it takes to choose, apply and be admitted to universities all over the world.

True experts in helping students gain admissions to universities participate in admission conferences, have professional memberships in international university admission associations and relationships with admission officers all over the world.

At BISP, for example, the university counsellors are frequent speakers and attendees at international admission conferences. They have also received international awards from their peers for their service to the international counselling community.

Not every student is able to attend a school with an expert in university admissions. In that case, sometimes a private consultant can be of assistance. If you are considering hiring a private consultant, be certain you are working with someone who is accredited.

The highest level credential is that of Certified Educational Planner (CEP). The person should also be a current member of the International Association for College Admission Counselling.

Beginning university is the next step in a process that began as far back as kindergarten. While university counsellors offer advice on selecting universities that provide a great fit and assist with the actual applications, no application will be successful if planning only begins in the final year of high school.

Success is the culmination of many years of quality education. To help your child find university success, make sure that beginning in primary school, they are getting the best education possible.

Also, take a look at the success of the graduates. A high quality school should make it easy to find out where their students go after graduation.

If your child is attending a great school with experts in university admissions, work with them. If your school doesn’t have one and you are considering hiring a private individual, make sure you practice due diligence.

In addition to wasting a lot of money, the wrong advisor could actually hurt, rather than help, your child’s chances of university admission.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.