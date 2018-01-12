The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand - Qualifier 1st

The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand Tee’s off on February 10th at Laguna Golf Phuket. The WCGC Thailand Series will have 6 qualifiers around Thailand culminating the in Phuket on the 28th April for the national Final. The winner of WCGC Thailand will travel to Portugal to represent Thailand in the WCGC World Final in June. For more information please email events@foremanagment.com
