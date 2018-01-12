The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand - Qualifier 1st

Start From: Saturday 10 February 2018, 10:00AM to Saturday 10 February 2018, 05:00PM

The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand - Qualifier 1st

The Blue Horizon World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand Tee’s off on February 10th at Laguna Golf Phuket. The WCGC Thailand Series will have 6 qualifiers around Thailand culminating the in Phuket on the 28th April for the national Final. The winner of WCGC Thailand will travel to Portugal to represent Thailand in the WCGC World Final in June. For more information please email events@foremanagment.com
Contact details
Person : Reservations
Address : Laguna Golf Phuket
