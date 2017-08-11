The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

The beauty behind bars

BANGKOK: Desperate to brighten up the gloom of Thai prison life, Prontip Mankong and her fellow female inmates used to sneak food colouring from the kitchen and mix it with Vaseline to create a homemade lip gloss.

AFP

Sunday 13 August 2017, 09:00AM

Prontip Mankong, a former political prisoner, melting lipstick as fellow ex-inmates and volunteers help recycle cosmetics in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP
Prontip Mankong, a former political prisoner, melting lipstick as fellow ex-inmates and volunteers help recycle cosmetics in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha/AFP

After serving two years for violating Thailand’s royal defamation law, the former political prisoner is now on the other side of the prison gate.

But she is drawing on the same spirit of ingenuity to make recycled cosmetics for those still stuck in Thailand’s notoriously bleak jails, which are bursting at the seams in a country with the highest female incarceration rate in the world.

“The lip gloss boosted our confidence and gave us a sense of self-expression in a place where freedom is limited,” said Prontip, who was jailed for her role in a satirical play that authorities said mocked the royal family.

On a recent Sunday, the 29-year-old and other female ex-cons spent the afternoon slicing off the tops of thousands of donated lipsticks and grouping them into baskets by colour.

The waxy chunks were boiled down over a stove into shimmering pink and magenta liquids, and then poured into small containers which will be donated to a women’s prison after they cool.

Of all the deprivations of prison life make-up may seem a minor one.

Yet Prontip sees the donated cosmetics as a simple way to boost morale and free up cash for inmates, whose lives are just as governed by money as those on the outside.

Inmates earn small incomes from jobs like cooking and making crafts, which they use to buy sanitary pads and other basic necessities from small convenience stores, where purchases are limited to around $10 (B332) a day.

“Getting cosmetics was very difficult and expensive,” she said, explaining that some inmates would buy out all the beauty products from a small prison store and then jack up the price for other buyers.

This type of black market economy permeates the prison yard, with cash via prison jobs and relatives the only way to secure other comforts like longer showers or pain medicine.

C and C Marine

“This money doesn’t go to the prisons but goes to the pockets of the influential inmates,” said Prontip, whose chipper attitude cracks when she starts recalling her own time behind bars.

Thailand’s exploding prison population stems from the kingdom’s harsh anti-drug laws, where the possession of just a few methamphetamine pills is enough to land offenders a decade in jail.

The kingdom jails more women per capita than any other nation, with more than 80% of its 39,000 female convicts in prison on drug-related offences, according to the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH).

Successive Thai governments have done little to reform drug laws or tackle dire overcrowding in prisons.

Many inmates sleep on hard linoleum floors in cells so cramped they have to rest on their sides or lay their limbs on top of one another.

Fluorescent lights are kept on throughout the night and dozens of prisoners have to share a single toilet in the back of the cell, with not even a curtain for privacy.

In conditions like these, small comforts can go a long way.

“Beauty can help,” said Watinee Chaithirasakul, a fashion blogger who helped collect cosmetics for Prontip’s project.

“It’s about helping them have a mentality that will allow them to live in that space.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Wow, photo 3 shows at least 20-25 officials at the spot. May we presume at least a few of all these officials do know from the beginning of the illeg...(Read More)

Patong police threaten Computer Crime Act against negligence claim

Yes Sherlock Pendejo,it is really funny! Can't stop laughing....(Read More)

Phuket Airport to waive TM6 for Thais to reduce long queues

Christy...another arrogant eurocentric view. It's because this is Thailand. Why don't you and anyone else who comes here learn Thai. Kurt.....(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

marcher...rubbish, its public knowledge if you care to find out. Also read what I said, "right to object...and after construction began." Wh...(Read More)

Patong police threaten Computer Crime Act against negligence claim

BenPendejo...As I quoted from the article, "The person who posted this might not understand the law." You could take heed of what that entai...(Read More)

Patong hotel staffer killed by lift counterweight

Jor 12, Ben repeats the mistake within the article."Ms.." I doubt he knew the difference so I was pointing it as an example of systemic sex...(Read More)

No action taken against tourists photographed with starfish at Koh Racha Yai

"The tourists had captured the starfish for photographs, then released it back to the sea" Doubtful with the tourist still wearing a life j...(Read More)

Patong police threaten Computer Crime Act against negligence claim

Funny...anyone else notice how frequently the comments from Jor 12 and Eagle appear so close together, and always in agreement...often in support of o...(Read More)

Patong hotel staffer killed by lift counterweight

Come on Ms. Sweet...take a breather. I just copied and pasted the inane quote...and I'll go out on a limb and posit that most people couldn't...(Read More)

Two car accidents occur within minutes of each other on Thepkrasattri Rd

Boy... a taxi and a pick-up...no surprise there, except that a tailgating minivan wasn't involved in either crash. “Both Mr Chaiyos and Mr Pira...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.