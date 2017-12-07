The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

The Andaman starts to fight back on Phuket King’s Cup Regatta Day Three

SAILING: Perfect breezes of 12-15 knots on top of two whole days of strong wind had the swells riding higher yesterday (Dec 6), and conditions that were way more “Rock ‘n’ Roll”.

marine,

The Phuket News

Thursday 7 December 2017, 09:39AM

Team Kata Rocks on board Madam Butterfly. Photo: Guy Nowell
Team Kata Rocks on board Madam Butterfly. Photo: Guy Nowell

Nevertheless, it’s time to set up the early runners and riders at the midweek point.

Kevin Whitcraft’s THA72 crew has a very credible early claim on regatta glory, as does Team Kata Rocks (Peter Dyer’s Madam Butterfly) in IRC2. Premier Class, IRC1, the one-make Pulse 600 class and the Modern Classics are all tied up with joint leaders at the top of each class, so let’s see what the midweek shakedown brings.

Three races each yesterday for the full-on racing classes, and no surprise to see Kevin Whitcraft’s team killing it again. Three more races, three more bullets (in Races 6, 7, 8). THA72 has continually finished ahead of nearest rival Team Hollywood (Ray Roberts) and leaving the other two IRC0 boats languishing (Duncan Hine/Phil Turner on Alive, and Sarab Singh’s Windsikher).

Nick Burns and Fred Kinmonth on Otonomos Mandrake took two wins in IRC1, with Chinese team Shenzhen Seawolf (Red Rum) coming back to take the third race of the day (Race 8, by this stage of the regatta).

This is the most wide-open class this year with a field full of rivals snatching at their heels; Karasu (JPN), Loco (SIN), Fujin (AUS), and it might go down to the wire when Saturday (Dec 9) comes.

IRC2 this regatta has played host to some great strategic racing between Peter Dyer’s Kata Rocks (Madam Butterfly) and Big Boys Racing (Farrgo Express), a Chinese entry skippered by Shen Sheng.

True to form they took a win each. Another dual-header has been playing out amongst the Fireflies, between Twin Sharks (skippered by John Newnham, GBR) and Hans Rahmann’s Voodoo. The Brit and his crew took both wins today, but that doesn’t quite do justice to the duel - just 23 seconds separated them in Race six.

C and C Marine

John Newnham explains the dramatic week of Firefly racing so far,

“It was really unfortunate on the first day when we had a collision with Ray Waldron (Surf Patrol), we basically came across and the two boats hit. We felt bad about it and offered Ray our boat, but he decided to continue with his own. We’re good friends, happily!

“After losing the points on Monday (Dec 4), we’ve won everything we’ve entered. The competition is very strong among the five-man crews of the Firefly fleet. We’re going to enjoy a few drinks on the rest day tomorrow (Dec 7), and after that any of four boats could win on Friday (Dec 8) and Saturday (Dec 9). The competition is very tight, so anyone could win the class”.

The International Dinghy racing sponsored by Haad Thip Pcl. continued with winners as follows: Suthon Yampinid (Laser 4.7), Nattapong Yoang-ngam (Topper), Panwa Boonnak (Optimist Boy), Patcharee Sringam (Optimist Girl), Keerati Bualong (Laser Standard), Manat Phothong (Laser Radial), Teerada Fakkaew / Piyaporn Kaemkaew (420).

Glorious sunshine all day, reliable winds and some fairly heavy chop made for a great King’s Cup Day Three, save for the broken equipment and early retirements.

Fingers remain tightly crossed that things will stay this perfect until Saturday.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.