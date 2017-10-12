The Phuket News
The Addams Family is coming to Phuket's HeadStart International School

HeadStart International School students and staff are currently gearing up to deliver a power packed performance of song and dance based on everybody’s favourite kooky clan – The Addams Family.

Sunday 22 October 2017, 01:00PM

'The Addams Family' a new musical comedy, is filled with the mysterious and macabre characters that we know so well.
'The Addams Family' a new musical comedy, is filled with the mysterious and macabre characters that we know so well.

“The Addams Family – A new Musical Comedy” is filled with the mysterious and macabre characters that we know so well.

There will be two scheduled performances next month: on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. The doors open at 6:15pm and the show starts promptly at 6:30pm. Book your tickets at the HeadStart front office.

HeadStart families get free tickets (included in school fees), while tickets for members of the public cost B200 per person.

Let’s take a look into the frightful world of the Addams family…
In the kooky, upside-down world of the Addams Family, to be sad is to be happy, to feel pain is to feel joy, and death and suffering are the stuff of their dreams.

British International School, Phuket

Nonetheless, this quirky family still has to deal with many of the same challenges faced by any other family, and the spookiest nightmare faced by every family creates the focus for this riotous new musical… the Addams kids are growing up!

The Addams have lived by their unique values for hundreds of years and Gomez and Morticia, the patriarch and matriarch of the clan, would be only too happy to continue living that way. Their dark, macabre, beloved daughter Wednesday, however, is now an 18-year-old young woman who is ready for a life of her own.

She has fallen in love with Lucas Beineke, a sweet, smart boy from a normal, respectable Ohio family – the most un-Addams sounding person one could be! And to make matters worse, she has invited the Beinekes to their home for dinner.

In one fateful, hilarious night, secrets are disclosed, relationships are tested, and the Addams Family must face up to the one horrible thing they’ve managed to avoid for generations: change.

 

 
