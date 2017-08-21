The 9th Floor restaurant in Patong has been voted the best independent restaurant on Phuket in the inaugural 2017 “Exotiq Magazine Thailand Best of the Best” awards.

Monday 21 August 2017, 11:02AM

The restaurant opened in 2006 offering a traditional menu influenced by European cuisine, particularly meat and fondue dishes. The menu has broadened in recent years to include more fish and lighter dishes. The “Angels,” – Thai hostesses dressed in black – are also an iconic part of the restaurant’s reputation.

The Gold Award win by the 11-year-old 9th Floor – known for its high-quality, contemporary global cuisine – was made by Exotiq magazine’s readers over an 18 week voting period.

Commenting on the Gold Award, The 9th Floor owner, Bart Duykers, said the “total gourmet solution” of three tasting menus with beverage pairings offered in recent changes to the menu had been well received by guests.

“Our ‘Angels’ and the whole team were in heaven when we learned of this success. It has made all the hard work and willingness to think outside the box to create the most memorable dining experience possible on Phuket all worthwhile.

“We have worked hard to be innovative to offer a broader range of choices over the last year. Changes like the tasting menus, a feature of premium restaurants, have been appreciated by our local and international guests, and we will continue to introduce unique novelties to further enhance the experience,” added Mr Duykers.

The permanent tasting menus, cover “Surf and Turf,” meat and seafood, which are all interchangeable according to guest’s wishes, plus optional beverage pairings.

New signature dishes include beetroot and apple “millefeuille”, “salmon fillet - en papillote” and what Mr Duykers describes as the “runaway success” the US beef short rib, cooked sous-vide – a French method of slow cooking.

In addition there is the outstanding “Maria’s Affogato” dessert unique dining experience. This involves two of The 9th Floor’s “Angels” creating an exotic dish starting with an empty plate at the table.

Ingredients include vanilla ice-cream, a truffle bonbon and chocolate macaroon, plus a hot expresso shot. The ingredients are then combined in a confluence of eclectic taste that delights guests.

Serving all of these dishes and giving advice on beverage pairings are The 9th Floor’s celebrated “Angels” hostesses who can expertly advice on dishes and beverage preferences.

Heading the kitchen and devising the dishes is international Executive Chef Anthony Reynolds, a former chef in Michelin star restaurants.

Mr Duykers thanked the Exotiq Magazine readers for their support and the commended the magazine publishers for their initiative in creating the awards.

This year The 9th Glass Wine Bar & Bistro, a stylish, 38-seat tapas restaurant, was also opened at Surin Beach. Offering an extensive cellar, food prepared and supervised by Chef Anthony and service by the “Angels”, The 9th Glass gives fans of the original The 9th Floor another venue to enjoy in the Surin area.

For more information visit: the9thfloor.com