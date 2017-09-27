The largest cycling competition on the island! The exciting and competitive race takes riders to two different distances: the 45km and the advanced 106km. Cycle through Northern Phuket’s lush jungles, mountains, scenic roads, and exotic coastlines. thanyapura.com การแข่งขันจักรยาน ธัญญปุระ ภูเก็ต คลาสสิค ไซคลิ่ง ครั้งที่ 4 กลับมาอีกครั้ง! การแข่งขันที่ตื่นเต้นและท้าทาย ด้วยระยะทาง 45 กิโลเมตร และ 106 กิโลเมตร บนเส้นทางธรรมชาติ และถนนที่สวยงามทางตอนเหนือของจังหวัดภูเก็ต
The 4th Thanyapura Phuket Classic Cycling 2017
Start From: Sunday 12 November 2017, 07:00AM to Sunday 12 November 2017, 11:00AM