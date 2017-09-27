The 4th Thanyapura Phuket Classic Cycling 2017

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress Say it's not so!!! They are moving Beerbox to the back of Boat Avenue shopping arcade and plunking a Burger King front and center by the traffic l...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred Why governors are moved so often...? How about an analogy of infant animals pushing and shoving one another, competing for a mother's teat. ...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours If the police know they are staying open late then why aren't they in there shutting them down, the law is the law, or is it just another law alon...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours Better keeping the party around Bangla Road. than bothering people living in nearby residential neighborhoods with late night partying at local conven...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred Continuity is what's needed, helping policy stability & progress. These regular transfers serve no purpose to the public but DO assist the aut...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred Why are the governors moved before they can follow through on any of their improvements?...(Read More)

Patong Police to call in Bangla bar, club owners over late-trading hours Tai Pan has stayed open till past 5am 365 days a year for about 20 years. Nobody ever seems to notice......(Read More)

Thai wife confesses to murdering German husband in Phuket It's interesting to me the different reactions to this story. I find it amazing how many murderers/criminals in Thailand willingly come to the po...(Read More)