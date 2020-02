The 4th annual Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020

Start From: Friday 22 May 2020, 10:30AM to Friday 22 May 2020, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The 4th annual Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020 is open for registration. The event brings together the Industries top professionals for an enjoyable day’s golf and sampling some of the finest food and beverage anywhere on a golf course. Once again the aim is to raise vital funds for the Children’s First Fund Charity, which looks after orphaned children all over Phuket with education and sustenance. Contact Mark at mark@asean-events.com or Laguna Golf Phuket for further information.