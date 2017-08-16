FOOTBALL: To raise money for a school for underprivileged children in Phuket’s neighbouring Phang Nga province, Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort is to host the “Thanyapura 7 Soccer Charity” tournament which encourages Phuket hotels and companies to optimise their minds and bodies in football training and competitions.

Wednesday 16 August 2017, 04:47PM

Teams from local hotels and business will battle it out on Thanyapura's Fifa Standard football pitch.

Players can hone their skills on the football pitch and foster team spirit, and strengthen their minds and bodies through exciting and friendly matches.

The tournament will take place on Thanyapura’s Fifa Standard football pitch during August 19 – 25 from 4pm-8pm.

A total of 24 teams comprised of Phuket businesses will compete in the event which even before kicking off has raised B84,000, with all proceeds going to Yaowawit School, Kapong.

The organisations and hotels competing in the tournament are: