Players can hone their skills on the football pitch and foster team spirit, and strengthen their minds and bodies through exciting and friendly matches.
The tournament will take place on Thanyapura’s Fifa Standard football pitch during August 19 – 25 from 4pm-8pm.
A total of 24 teams comprised of Phuket businesses will compete in the event which even before kicking off has raised B84,000, with all proceeds going to Yaowawit School, Kapong.
The organisations and hotels competing in the tournament are:
|
No.
|
Team
|
No.
|
Team
|
1
|
Thanyapura
|
13
|
The Surin Phuket
|
2
|
JW Marriott Phuket
|
14
|
Bangtao Chemical Limited
|
3
|
Marriott Maikhao Beach
|
15
|
Dusit Thani Laguna Phuket
|
4
|
Phuket Marriott Nai Yang
|
16
|
Grand West Sand Resort & Villa Phuket
|
5
|
Trisara
|
17
|
Akyra Beach Club Phuket
|
6
|
Point Yamu by Como
|
18
|
Rosewood Phuket
|
7
|
Mövenpick Bangtao
|
19
|
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Maikhao Beach
|
8
|
Naka Island
|
20
|
Paresa Resort
|
9
|
Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort
|
21
|
Cassia Phuket
|
10
|
Andara Resort Villas
|
22
|
Yaowawit School
|
11
|
Amanpuri
|
23
|
Phuket Provincial Public Health Office
|
12
|
Angsana Laguna Phuket
|
24
|
UWC Thailand International School
