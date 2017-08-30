The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Health
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort unveils weight loss retreat in Phuket

Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort, a leader in sports training for professional and upcoming athletes, makes its foray into the health and wellness domain with the launch of the “Reshape & Recharge” weight loss retreat in Phuket.

The Phuket News

Saturday 2 September 2017, 02:00PM

Thanyapura is breaking new grounds with innovative lifestyle modification programs aimed at empowering guests to make intelligent choices about adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Thanyapura is the only resort in Phuket to offer medically-guided holistic weight loss, detox, de-stress and hormone balancing programs.

The program goes beyond providing weight loss and exercise regimens by introducing consultations, diagnostics, treatments and fitness plans, group training activities and plant-based cuisine.

Up to 70% of all diseases are preventable through “lifestyle modification”, which begins in the mind. Today’s leading causes of death are mostly self-inflicted.

Thanyapura offers education and empowerment to patients to make the right decisions. Thanyapura’s team of medical doctors, wellness advisors, nutritionists and Olympic-level coaches concentrate on preventive care and alternative treatments with fewer chemicals and scalpels.

Thanyapura Health takes an individual approach for guests who are considering therapies most beneficial to their health. This process – combined with optimum nutrition and activity – is the heart of their holistic approach to healthy ageing and healing.

Their wellness advisor and anti-ageing doctor recommends tests and treatments that matches one’s goals. These therapies include natural bio-identical hormones, vitamin and mineral infusions, colon hydrotherapy, chiropractic care, personal sport training and traditional Chinese therapies such as acupuncture and cupping.

Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort is located in a national park just fifteen minutes away from Phuket International Airport and presents a unique and inspiring destination for individuals, groups and families looking for a balanced approach to their lifestyle.

C and C Marine

Athletes of all levels train and prepare for global sporting events in the state-of-the-art facilities offered at Thanyapura, whereas health conscious guests escape to rejuvenating health programs which edify the body and mind.

Facilities feature a 50 metre Olympic pool, a 25m pool, athletic track, modern 900sqm gyms, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, Muay Thai training ring and a Fifa standard football pitch. There is a dynamic 77-room Pool Wing, tranquil 37-room Garden Wing, award-winning restaurant, holistic wellness centre, a clinic run by expert doctors and the renowned United World College Thailand International School.

The ‘Reshape & Recharge’ weight loss retreat rates start from B127,800 net for single occupancy or B234,100 net for double occupancy. Inclusions for both rates are:

• Accommodation in Standard Room with round trip airport transfer
• Welcome package
• Plant-based weight loss nutrition meal plans
• Four consultations with medical doctors, wellness advisors, nutritionists and mind training experts
• Take home farewell nutrition plan
• Body composition analysis
• Fitness and skeletal muscular system assessment
• Weight loss profile check
• Tailored exercise plan, medical and wellness treatments
• Group activities including cooking class, trips to the beach, sightseeing and excursions
• Expert health talks and workshops and mind training sessions

The dates for the “Reshape & Recharge” weight loss retreats are:

• 8-day, 7-night Camp: September 10 – 17, 2017; April 1-8, 2018; and July 8-15, 2018.
• 15-Day, 14-Night Camp: September 10-24, 2017; April 1-15, 2018; and July 8-22, 2018.

 

To learn more about Thanyapura’s weight loss programs or to book a retreat, please contact: reservations@thanyapura.com or call +66 76 336 000. The package is available during the specified days and can be tailored for other days outside the specified time frame. A reservation of one week in advance in required. Standard cancellation policies apply. For full program details, please visit: thanyapura.com

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

A fruit vendor with her stand in front of her home, halfway on the sidewalk hit me with a plank of wood for parking in front of it, on the public stre...(Read More)

Phuket Pol Commander declines to comment on reinstatement of officers allegedly involved in corruption

if a person was asked a question and they declined to comment it would suggest they were not proud to answer the question and a suggestion of guilt or...(Read More)

Nigerian identified as Phuket shooting suspect by Russian victim

Wow, many high ranking police officers shuffling for the safari photo. Very different from that photo showing a large knife wielding tuk tuk driver. ...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Rather amusingly I was fined 1,000 baht this week for what I can only understand was "parking near a bridge" outside the Honda motorbike sho...(Read More)

Wanted Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket

My children lived in Rawai for years until the Tsunami wiped out their Business in Patong and Bungalow they were renting at Chantra ,Rawai Beachfront,...(Read More)

Phuket mini-van driver, passenger injured when driver rear-ends parked bus

They need speed limiters fitting too, most of the accidents are from excessive speed!...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

Growing up as an" only child" makes someone unfit for serving as a soldier? This statement must come from an "only child"or from s...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Am I mistaken that the linked drowning article with the figure of 120 drowning deaths been removed ?...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

The Editor's picture choice of a big cannon is hilarious, thanks. ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.