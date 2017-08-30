Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort, a leader in sports training for professional and upcoming athletes, makes its foray into the health and wellness domain with the launch of the “Reshape & Recharge” weight loss retreat in Phuket.

Saturday 2 September 2017, 02:00PM

Thanyapura is breaking new grounds with innovative lifestyle modification programs aimed at empowering guests to make intelligent choices about adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Thanyapura is the only resort in Phuket to offer medically-guided holistic weight loss, detox, de-stress and hormone balancing programs.

The program goes beyond providing weight loss and exercise regimens by introducing consultations, diagnostics, treatments and fitness plans, group training activities and plant-based cuisine.

Up to 70% of all diseases are preventable through “lifestyle modification”, which begins in the mind. Today’s leading causes of death are mostly self-inflicted.

Thanyapura offers education and empowerment to patients to make the right decisions. Thanyapura’s team of medical doctors, wellness advisors, nutritionists and Olympic-level coaches concentrate on preventive care and alternative treatments with fewer chemicals and scalpels.

Thanyapura Health takes an individual approach for guests who are considering therapies most beneficial to their health. This process – combined with optimum nutrition and activity – is the heart of their holistic approach to healthy ageing and healing.

Their wellness advisor and anti-ageing doctor recommends tests and treatments that matches one’s goals. These therapies include natural bio-identical hormones, vitamin and mineral infusions, colon hydrotherapy, chiropractic care, personal sport training and traditional Chinese therapies such as acupuncture and cupping.

Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort is located in a national park just fifteen minutes away from Phuket International Airport and presents a unique and inspiring destination for individuals, groups and families looking for a balanced approach to their lifestyle.

Athletes of all levels train and prepare for global sporting events in the state-of-the-art facilities offered at Thanyapura, whereas health conscious guests escape to rejuvenating health programs which edify the body and mind.

Facilities feature a 50 metre Olympic pool, a 25m pool, athletic track, modern 900sqm gyms, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, Muay Thai training ring and a Fifa standard football pitch. There is a dynamic 77-room Pool Wing, tranquil 37-room Garden Wing, award-winning restaurant, holistic wellness centre, a clinic run by expert doctors and the renowned United World College Thailand International School.

The ‘Reshape & Recharge’ weight loss retreat rates start from B127,800 net for single occupancy or B234,100 net for double occupancy. Inclusions for both rates are:

• Accommodation in Standard Room with round trip airport transfer

• Welcome package

• Plant-based weight loss nutrition meal plans

• Four consultations with medical doctors, wellness advisors, nutritionists and mind training experts

• Take home farewell nutrition plan

• Body composition analysis

• Fitness and skeletal muscular system assessment

• Weight loss profile check

• Tailored exercise plan, medical and wellness treatments

• Group activities including cooking class, trips to the beach, sightseeing and excursions

• Expert health talks and workshops and mind training sessions

The dates for the “Reshape & Recharge” weight loss retreats are:

• 8-day, 7-night Camp: September 10 – 17, 2017; April 1-8, 2018; and July 8-15, 2018.

• 15-Day, 14-Night Camp: September 10-24, 2017; April 1-15, 2018; and July 8-22, 2018.

To learn more about Thanyapura’s weight loss programs or to book a retreat, please contact: reservations@thanyapura.com or call +66 76 336 000. The package is available during the specified days and can be tailored for other days outside the specified time frame. A reservation of one week in advance in required. Standard cancellation policies apply. For full program details, please visit: thanyapura.com