Thanyapura’s Colour Fun Run lights up Phukethon

FUN RUN: Around 1,200 people came together on Saturday (Dec 9), to take part in Thanyapura’s highly anticipated annual Colour Fun Run.

Monday 11 December 2017, 09:42AM

The event celebrates fitness for fun; there are no winners in the Colour Fun Run, and people from all ages and abilities were invited to take part.
The event celebrates fitness for fun; there are no winners in the Colour Fun Run, and people from all ages and abilities were invited to take part.

Runners were both local and international, with many travelling to Thailand specifically to take part in this unique event.

Tickets had been sold out for a number of months prior to the event.

The event celebrates fitness for fun; there are no winners in the Colour Fun Run, and people from all ages and abilities were invited to take part.

The run took place at Saphan Hin, a public park located by the sea in Phuket Town. There were three distance options for runners: 1 kilometre, 2km and 5km.

The races began at 6am with all runners being given sunglasses before starting, and a medal and T-shirt after finishing.

Participants ran past colour stations as they made their way through the course, and each individual crossed the finish line covered in bright, vibrant colours.

Each runner was also equipped with a bag of coloured powder, and was encouraged to sprinkle it on others as they ran past.

Once the race had concluded, everyone enjoyed refreshments and, with many having saved some of their coloured powder, continued the fun by spreading bright colours everywhere.

The NAKA Island

This year’s Colour Fun Run kicked off the 2017 Phukethon, Asia’s major international marathon festival.

For the first time ever, it took place in Thailand, and welcomed runners from around the world in the spirit of promoting sports tourism.

Phukethon is certified by the Athletics Association of Thailand, the Asian Athletics Association and International Association of Athletics Federations. With many activities taking place; from fun runs to full marathons; a recruitment program; more than 80 sports brands represented and a music and food festival, Phukethon brings the vibrant world of sports and fitness into Phuket’s spotlight.

Paolo Randone, Vice President of Sports and F&B at Thanyapura, said, “We are happy to extend our yearly race from Thanyapura to Phuket Town, due to a very large demand. The Colour Fun Run is the happiest 5km in the world, celebrating healthiness and happiness that is shared with family and friends. So have fun and keep healthy!”

A group of expat girls from Darasamut Phuket School said, “We live here in Phuket and come to Thanyapura’s Colour Fun Run with a feeling of excitement. We expect the event to be fun, enjoyable and full of colours. We have ever attended two years ago and now we have come back to enjoy again.”

Thanyapura would like to extend a big thank you to those that sponsored this year’s Colour Fun Run, including The Phuket News, Khao Phuket, Oasis Spa, Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa - Nai Yang Beach, Vatemon, Tiger Kingdom, Skyline Adventure, Sapam Sound, and Pom Sport Shutter.

Congratulations to all who came out to run or support, and enjoy the rest of this year’s fantastic Phukethon!

 

 
