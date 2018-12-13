Thanyapura 360: Launch of a new all-in-one membership & Open House on Dec 15

Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort is launching its new ‘Thanyapura 360 Membership Programme’ designed for individuals residing in Phuket that are truly looking to realise the best version of themselves, regardless of their sporting preferences or athletic abilities. It is also the ideal choice for those that frequently have friends and family visiting, as perks in the new membership include family discounts, day passes, and preferential hotel booking.

Health

By Sponsored

Thursday 13 December 2018, 10:09AM

Thanyapura is home to Phuket’s finest sporting facilities, integrative health centre, mindful services and expert coaching. It offers the island’s residents and visitors an integrated approach to wellness, all in order to help them optimise their life. With Thanyapura 360, members will receive a unique all-in-one experience, and will gain access to more than 100 fitness and wellness classes, providing many opportunities to experience Thanyapura with friends and family. Thanyapura 360 will not only focus on health and fitness; it will enhance each member’s lifestyle by offering professional guidance and advice, along with utilising the resort’s facilities to better cater to each individual’s personal fitness needs. Thanyapura 360 far exceeds the expectations of any other fitness club in Phuket.

The Thanyapura 360 membership offers three different timespan choices for members:

• The three-month option costs B10,000 and includes fitness consultation, health assessment and nutrition assessment at Thanyapura’s Integrative Health Centre, along with swimming, tennis, and triathlon assessments, three-day passes to share with friends and family, one complimentary lunch for two at DiLite (excluding alcohol), two free smoothies, and a 15% discount code for friends and family when they visit (discounted off the best non-promotional rate).

• The six-month option costs B18,000 and includes fitness consultation, health assessment and nutrition assessment at Thanyapura’s Integrative Health Centre, along with swimming, tennis, and triathlon assessments, five-day passes to share with friends and family, one complimentary dinner for two at Divine Restaurant (excluding alcohol), one complimentary lunch for two at DiLite (excluding alcohol), two free smoothies, T-shirt and reusable water bottle, one one-time 30% off voucher for the Sports Shop, and a 15% discount code for friends and family when they visit (discounted off the best non-promotional rate).

• The 12-month option costs B32,000 and includes fitness consultation, health assessment and nutrition assessment at Thanyapura’s Integrative Health Centre, along with swimming, tennis, and triathlon assessments, 10-day passes to share with friends and family, one complimentary dinner for two at Divine Restaurant (excluding alcohol), one complimentary lunch for two at DiLite (excluding alcohol), two free smoothies, two complimentary spa treatments, T-shirt and reusable water bottle, one one-time 30% off voucher for the Sports Shop, a special code for preferential booking at the hotel, and a 15% discount code for friends and family when they visit (discounted off the best non-promotional rate).

Thibault Gonnet, Director of Operations at Thanyapura, is excited about initiating the new membership, “Here at Thanyapura, we promote an environment of happy, healthy lifestyles. Fitness isn’t just something you try to squeeze in three times a week; it’s something you enjoy, you strive for, and the Thanyapura 360 membership can help you achieve your desire for a positive lasting change. Our members are a reflection of what Thanyapura stands for: healthy in mind, body and spirit. Start 2019 right and try our new membership out for yourself!”

Thanyapura’s members also receive access to their world-class facilities, including 50m Olympic swimming and 25m training pools, cardio and strength training centres, meditation, yoga, spinning and dance studios, complimentary daily fitness classes, Muay Thai stadium, covered and open tennis courts, sanded volleyball courts, 500m running track and astroturf pitches, luxury locker rooms with steam room, sauna, and hot and cold jacuzzis, bike rental, spa, integrated health centre, and three onsite restaurants.

To experience the new Thanyapura 360 programme firsthand, Thanyapura will be hosting an Open House on Saturday, December 15 from 2pm-5pm. All the activities will be on demonstration and available to try for free. Everyone is welcome to come along and check out the resort’s facilities, along with the wide range of activities led by Thanyapura’s professional coaches. Sign up for our new Thanyapura 360 membership on Saturday and enjoy half a month of free trial of 100+ group classes from December 15-31. It’s simple, convenient and rewarding!

For more information, please contact 360@thanyapura.com