FUN RUN: Last year’s event was cancelled as a mark of respect for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej who passed away on Oct 13, 2016. But now the island’s most colourful and fun race is back and is set to take place on Saturday December 9 from 6am to10am at Saphan Hin Park in Phuket Town.

Friday 10 November 2017, 02:07PM

He’s always been a colourful character, but Class Act Media GM Jason Beavan has never been as colourful as this.

The Thanyapura Colour Fun Run 2017 will this year form part of the island’s newest sporting event, the three-day Phukethon, and it’s an event where the fun aspect far outweighs the importance of how quick you can finish the race.

But if there’s one thing that all participants will have in common as they cross the finish line, it’s that they will all finish looking like they’ve gone head-to-head with a rainbow, as all along the route the route are paint stations where race marshals will do utmost best to get you covered in colourful powder paint. And that’s in addition to each race participant being given powder paint of their own to throw at those that cross their paths.

So gather your friends or gear up solo for the race and we’ll see you “Colour Runners” all coloured up at the finish line!

The race is open to all age groups and limited to 1,000 participants. Medals and complimentary meals are awarded to all finishers.

Collection of race packs: Friday December 8 at Saphan Hin from 10am-6pm

Race check-in: Saturday December 9 at Saphan Hin from 6am-7am

Fee inclusion: Food at the finish line, refreshments, 500 grams of coloured powder paint, sunglasses and T-shirt

Entry Fee:

Distance Fee 1km B450 2km B550 5km B650

For participants who want to change your information, yYou can change before November 30 2017.

Registration Channels: