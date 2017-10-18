BANGKOK: Panthongtae Shinawatra and three others have acknowledged and denied money-laundering charges concerning the multi-billion-baht Krungthai Bank loan scandal that involved his father Thaksin, according to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

Wednesday 18 October 2017, 07:43PM

Panthongtae Shinawatra (4th from left) arrives at the Department of Special Investigation in Bangkok on Tuesday (Oct 17) to answer money-laundering charges. Photo: DSI CCTV

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Lt Col Songsak Raksaksakul said today (Oct 18) that Mr Panthongtae, Kanchanapa Honghern, Kesinee Jipipob and Wanchai Honghern met DSI interrogators to acknowledge the charges of money laundering and conspiracy in money laundering on Tuesday, earlier than their scheduled appointment next Tuesday (Oct 24).

They denied the charges and would defend themselves in the justice system, Col Songsak said. The DSI then released them without bail because they presented themselves ahead of schedule.

The DSI had not set the next meeting with them and would be ready to receive their written arguments in the case, he said.

Col Songsak said that the charges resulted from the request of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) for the DSI to investigate the people who received or were connected with money related to the improper lending from Krungthai Bank to subsidiaries of Krisdamahanakorn Plc (KMC).

Two amounts of B10 million and B26mn were linked with the four suspects, he said.

The four were accompanied by their own lawyers, former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri and lawyer Pichit Chuenban. Mr Panthongtae's sisters Pinthongta and Praethontan were also present.

Mrs Kanchanapa was a personal secretary to Mr Panthongtae’s mother Khunying Pojaman na Pombejra. Mrs Kesinee and Mr Wanchai are Mrs Kanchanapa's mother and husband respectively.

The case concerns money transferred to Mr Panthongtae from KMC, which inappropriately received B9.9 billion in loans through subsidiaries from Krungthai Bank in 2003-2004 during the Thaksin administration.

State-owned Krungthai Bank lent the money to KMC’s subsidiaries to refinance loans and for project development.

KMC was at the time in Krungthai Bank’s non-performing loans group, a category that banks should not lend to under Bangkok of Thailand regulations.

Bank executives were found to have approved the loan because a “big boss” said there would be no problems. The court, however, decided there was not enough evidence to establish who the “big boss” was.

It was found the money was later paid in hundreds of transactions, including B10mn to Mr Panthongtae and B26mn to Mrs Kesinee.

Mr Panthongtae had explained that Wichai Krisadatanon, a KMC executive, wrote him a B26mn cheque and asked him to buy shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on his behalf. Mr Panthongtae did not accept it and told him to ask Mrs Kesinee instead.

The cheque payable to Mr Panthongtae was therefore cancelled and B26mn was transferred to Mrs Kesinee the next day to buy Ch Karnchang shares in her name. Mrs Kesinee paid Wichai back two to three months later, after the shares were sold.

As for the B10mn cheque, Mr Panthongtae argued it was given to him by Wichai’s son Ratchada, who sought to co-invest with him in a car import business he was planning at the time. The project did not materialise because of complex regulations involved, so he paid Ratchada back a year later, also by cheque.

In 2015, the Supreme Court for politicians sentenced 16 people to 12 and 18 years in jail for malfeasance. They included three former top Krungthai Bank executives and KMC executives, including Wichai and Ratchada.

Thaksin was the first defendant in the case but he had left the country in 2008, so his trial was shelved.

