The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thaksin’s son answers, denies laundering charges

BANGKOK: Panthongtae Shinawatra and three others have acknowledged and denied money-laundering charges concerning the multi-billion-baht Krungthai Bank loan scandal that involved his father Thaksin, according to the Department of Special Investigation (DSI).

corruption, crime, politics, police,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 October 2017, 07:43PM

Panthongtae Shinawatra (4th from left) arrives at the Department of Special Investigation in Bangkok on Tuesday (Oct 17) to answer money-laundering charges. Photo: DSI CCTV
Panthongtae Shinawatra (4th from left) arrives at the Department of Special Investigation in Bangkok on Tuesday (Oct 17) to answer money-laundering charges. Photo: DSI CCTV

DSI Deputy Director-General Pol Lt Col Songsak Raksaksakul said today (Oct 18) that Mr Panthongtae, Kanchanapa Honghern, Kesinee Jipipob and Wanchai Honghern met DSI interrogators to acknowledge the charges of money laundering and conspiracy in money laundering on Tuesday, earlier than their scheduled appointment next Tuesday (Oct 24).

They denied the charges and would defend themselves in the justice system, Col Songsak said. The DSI then released them without bail because they presented themselves ahead of schedule.

The DSI had not set the next meeting with them and would be ready to receive their written arguments in the case, he said.

Col Songsak said that the charges resulted from the request of the Anti-Money Laundering Office (Amlo) for the DSI to investigate the people who received or were connected with money related to the improper lending from Krungthai Bank to subsidiaries of Krisdamahanakorn Plc (KMC).

Two amounts of B10 million and B26mn were linked with the four suspects, he said.

The four were accompanied by their own lawyers, former justice minister Chaikasem Nitisiri and lawyer Pichit Chuenban. Mr Panthongtae's sisters Pinthongta and Praethontan were also present.

Mrs Kanchanapa was a personal secretary to Mr Panthongtae’s mother Khunying Pojaman na Pombejra. Mrs Kesinee and Mr Wanchai are Mrs Kanchanapa's mother and husband respectively.

The case concerns money transferred to Mr Panthongtae from KMC, which inappropriately received B9.9 billion in loans through subsidiaries from Krungthai Bank in 2003-2004 during the Thaksin administration.

State-owned Krungthai Bank lent the money to KMC’s subsidiaries to refinance loans and for project development.

KMC was at the time in Krungthai Bank’s non-performing loans group, a category that banks should not lend to under Bangkok of Thailand regulations.

The NAKA Island

Bank executives were found to have approved the loan because a “big boss” said there would be no problems. The court, however, decided there was not enough evidence to establish who the “big boss” was.

It was found the money was later paid in hundreds of transactions, including B10mn to Mr Panthongtae and B26mn to Mrs Kesinee.

Mr Panthongtae had explained that Wichai Krisadatanon, a KMC executive, wrote him a B26mn cheque and asked him to buy shares on the Stock Exchange of Thailand on his behalf. Mr Panthongtae did not accept it and told him to ask Mrs Kesinee instead.

The cheque payable to Mr Panthongtae was therefore cancelled and B26mn was transferred to Mrs Kesinee the next day to buy Ch Karnchang shares in her name. Mrs Kesinee paid Wichai back two to three months later, after the shares were sold.

As for the B10mn cheque, Mr Panthongtae argued it was given to him by Wichai’s son Ratchada, who sought to co-invest with him in a car import business he was planning at the time. The project did not materialise because of complex regulations involved, so he paid Ratchada back a year later, also by cheque.

In 2015, the Supreme Court for politicians sentenced 16 people to 12 and 18 years in jail for malfeasance. They included three former top Krungthai Bank executives and KMC executives, including Wichai and Ratchada.

Thaksin was the first defendant in the case but he had left the country in 2008, so his trial was shelved.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Hua Hin hit by deluge of rotten fish after rains

6000 years of Asian sewage in the Gulf of Thailand. Won't be entering that toilet anytime soon. ...(Read More)

Phuket beach safety plunges as surfer rescues ‘safety official’

North Bang Tao's Sirinart National Marine Park remains very safe to swim in all year round. Just too bad about the stench of raw sewage and brown...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Phuket beach

China now busy with her monetary problems. Phuket is just a dot on the world map. The number of coffins going to China are family wise tragedies, co...(Read More)

Patong nightclub operator sacked over shooting incident

The patong police bla bla a lot about venue operators have to check guests on deadly weapons. 1: Security guards are not for doing police work, they...(Read More)

Hua Hin hit by deluge of rotten fish after rains

A great prove of polluted waste water. Than 'authorities' start to put their nonsense talks about it to downplay the environment effects. ...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

In this country disable people conveniently get ignored much of the time. Look at the mostly absence of wheel chair access to shopping centers and de...(Read More)

Navy experts beaten by Phuket rising tide

Oh My ... Are these navy professionals not reading the tide time tables in The Phuket News? Helloooo ? Beaten by the tide! You have to read it to b...(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Any news on their progress? Most countries would have news teams, along the way, reporting on such an event. Even Thai media are not reporting it.... ...(Read More)

Patong nightclub shooter out on B300k bail, clubs ordered to attend ‘security tutorial’

Men are 49% of the population, yet commit the vast majority of these types of crimes. When are we going to address the issue of testosterone as a real...(Read More)

Navy experts beaten by Phuket rising tide

wow...no tide chart? and 2 weeks after being found to be ex-rayed by a portable machine? Good luck then to the Navy with running the 13 billion baht s...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.