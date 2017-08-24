SEA GAMES: Having made a slow pace in the medal race, Thailand are expected to enjoy a gold haul at the 29th SEA Games today (Aug 24).

Thursday 24 August 2017, 09:41AM

Thai bowling players pose with their gold and silver medals in the men's trios. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The Thai boxing team are targeting at least three gold medals with five fighters in today’s six finals – Thani Rarinram (49kg), Tanes Ongjunta (52kg), Chatchai Butdee (56kg), Wuttichai Masuk (64kg) and Pathomsak Kuttiya (75kg).

The Thai women’s badminton team are favourites against Malaysia in the final.

In golf, Thailand could sweep both gold medals in the men’s and women’s individual events.

After five days of the 12-day tournament which began last Saturday (Aug 19), Thailand were well behind Malaysia in the medal standings.

In yesterday’s action, shooter Jiranan Hathaichukiat won his third successive men’s skeet title after defeating Malaysia’s Joseph Lee Joon Kit 50-48 points in the final.

Jiranan’s teammate Tanapat Jangpanich scored 38 points for the bronze.

In bowling, Thailand’s Surasak Manuwong, Atchariya Cheng and Sithiphol Kunaksorn scored 4,113 points to win the gold medal in the men’s trios.

Compatriots Annop Arromsarannon, Erik Kim Bolle and Yannaphon Larpaparat finished second.

Thailand took the second-round leads in both men’s and women’s individual events at the par-71 Mines Resort and Golf Club.

In the men’s event, Thai-Japanese Kosuke Ha- mamoto shot a three-under-par 68 to move into joint lead with Singapore duo Marc Ong and Gregory Foo on seven-under 135.

Overnight leader Kammalas Namuangruk slipped to fourth place on five-under 137 after a disappointing 74. Wichayanon Chothirunrungrueng was two strokes further back on 139 while Sadom Kaewkanjana was at even par 142.

In the women’s event, Atthaya Thitikul shot a five-under 66 to share the lead with teammate Thitapa Pakdeesettakul (67) on six-under 136. Go Lois Kaye Lo of the Philippines was third on two-under 140. Another Thai Manuschaya Zeemakorn was tied eighth on four-over 146.

Both the men’s and women’s competitions are three-day events.

In volleyball, the Thai women’s team proved a class above after they cruised past Indonesia 3-0 in their opening match.

With the starting line-up of of Pleumjit Thinkaow, Chatchu-on Moksri, Ajcharaporn Kongyot, Pornpun Guerdpard, Piyanut Pannoy and Hattaya Bamrungsuk, the Thai team began their SEA Games campaign with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-10 victory.

Nine-time defending champions Thailand finished runners-up at the Asian Women’s Championship in the Philippines last Thursday (Aug 17).

Chatchu-on and Hattaya were named the best outside hitter and the best middle blocker in the championship.

The Thais play Myanmar in the second game today.

In badminton, the Thai women’s team will defend their title against hosts Malaysia today.

They crushed Singapore 3-0 in the semi-finals with wins from Busanan Ongbamrungphan (singles), Puttita Supajirakul and Sapsiree Taerattanachai (doubles) and Nitchaon Jindapol (singles).

Malaysia also beat Indonesia 3-0.

The Thai shuttlers won two golds from the women’s singles and women’s team, and two bronzes from the women’s singles and mixed doubles at the Singapore Games two years ago.

Meanwhile, a polo-playing prince from Brunei set off frenzied scenes when he was mobbed by fans at the SEA Games where a group of athletic royals has been in the limelight.

Dozens of spectators, mainly female, screamed and clamoured for selfies when Prince Abdul Mateen, sixth in line to the oil-rich sultanate’s throne, strode out to meet them in his jodphurs.

The 26-year-old, who has more than half-a-million followers on Instagram, looked slightly bemused as he met his excited fans, separated from them by a barrier and closely guarded by minders.

It was an unexpected development at the 11-nation, biennial Games in Malaysia, where the region’s pride compete in a diverse array of sports from swimming to petanque and wushu.

Prince Mateen, a favourite of gossip websites and dubbed a “hot royal” by media, played alongside his 33-year-old sister, Princess Azemah, as they went down 12-4 to Malaysia.

Despite the defeat, one of the most memorable moments came when Prince Mateen unseated one of Malaysia's players – the home country’s sports minister, Khairy Jamaluddin.

Read original story here.