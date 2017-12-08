VOLLEYBALL: Thailand have been handed a tough draw in the first round of the 2018 FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship in Japan between Sept 29-Oct 20 2018.

Friday 8 December 2017, 01:05PM

The Thais will be facing defending champions United States, Russia, South Korea, Azerbaijan and Trinidad in Pool C. Photo: via Bangkok Post

The Thais will be facing defending champions United States, Russia, South Korea, Azerbaijan and Trinidad in Pool C.

The draw in Tokyo yesterday (Dec 7) split the 24 teams participating into four first round pools of six teams each.

Hosts Japan were paired with Netherlands, Argentina, Germany, Cameroon and Mexico in Pool A.

Reigning Olympic champions China also have a tough assignment in Pool B as they will face Italy, Turkey, Bulgaria, Canada and Cuba.

Pool D consists of Serbia, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Kazakhstan and Kenya.

The top four teams from each pool will qualify for the second round.

Thailand will open their campaign against South Korea on Sept 29, followed by the match against Russia on Sept 30, Trinidad on Oct 2, the US on Oct 3 and Azerbaijan on Oct 4.

The tournament will take place in Yokohama, Hamamatsu, Kobe, Nagoya, Osaka and Sapporo.

Read original story here.