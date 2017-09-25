The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thais finish third at Asean Para Games

ASEAN PARA GAMES: Thailand won four gold medals in table tennis on the last day of the ninth Asean Para Games on Saturday (Sept 23) as the Kingdom could only finish third overall.

Bangkok Post

Monday 25 September 2017, 09:49AM

Thailand’s Pichaya Sathongta scores against Laos in the women’s goalball final. Photo: Bangkok Post
Thailand’s Pichaya Sathongta scores against Laos in the women’s goalball final. Photo: Bangkok Post

Rungroj Thainiyom defeated compatriot Chalermpong Phanphu 3-1 in the final of the SM 6-7 class.

It was the 2012 Paralympic champion’s eighth successive Asean Para Games gold medal in the singles event.

“It was a tough match because we train together and know each other well,” said Rungroj.

“My next tournament will be the Asian Para Games in Indonesia next year. I must be well-prepared for that event, which is much tougher than the Asean Para Games. There will be a lot of top players of the world at the Asian Para Games.”

In all, Thailand claimed nine titles in the sport at the KL Games.

In goalball, the Thai women beat Laos 5-0 in the final, but their male compatriots lost 9-5 to Malaysia and settled for silver.

Indonesia were crowned overall winners with 126 gold medals, ahead of Malaysia (90) and defending champions Thailand (68).

“We have to admit that Indonesia and Malaysia were better prepared for the Games,” said Sakol Wannapong, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Chutinant Bhirombhakdi, president of the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, said the country’s athletes did their best and that officials concerned were looking forward to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Under the National Sports Development Fund’s bonus scheme, an Asean Para Games champion will get B100,000, a silver medallist B50,000 and a bronze winner B25,000.

The government, led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will host a reception for Thailand’s SEA Games and Asean Para Games athletes at the Government House tomorrow (Sept 26).

The next Asean Para Games will be held in the Philippines in 2019.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Editor, can you please explain what this has to do with this story "Looks to me like helicopter parenting here.BTW,studies show that children of ...(Read More)

CIB tackles illegal drone flight threat

Whilst flying a drone over military or airports is important, I wish they'd sort out far more important issues....(Read More)

Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

It's the climate change. Mother Nature is showing us with more harsh weather ( stronger storms, typhoons, hurricanes, earthquakes) and signals f...(Read More)

Pacific corals in 'worrying' state: researchers

I been there in the early 90.is and seen them,the coral were still pretty much ok from my point of view.It seems nobody really cares and everybody jus...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Funny how quick someone jumps up like a rabbit out of a magicians hat,if our chief commentator is questioned! Looks to me like helicopter parenting he...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress

Great PN piece of Opinion. Yes, Anyone living many years on Phuket island is not surprised by the floodings, etc. See Patong police station, 2 hours...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged for assaulting security guard over access to hotel guests

Wow "Might" revoke their licence's, tough talk, well done, the taxi tuk tuk mafia will be shaking in their shoes!...(Read More)

11 held in crackdown on foreign crime

As mentioned in a previous story, the ever good old Nigerians and their scams, most from that continent aren't good people, sad but true....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The rising tide of progress

The monkeys can be moved because no one is being paid to look the other way....(Read More)

Remapping eats on the streets

Is it so difficult to build food courts, plus appointing many food wise strategic located small sois food streets ( no traffic)? Like in Singapore and...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.