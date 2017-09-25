ASEAN PARA GAMES: Thailand won four gold medals in table tennis on the last day of the ninth Asean Para Games on Saturday (Sept 23) as the Kingdom could only finish third overall.

Monday 25 September 2017, 09:49AM

Thailand’s Pichaya Sathongta scores against Laos in the women’s goalball final. Photo: Bangkok Post

Rungroj Thainiyom defeated compatriot Chalermpong Phanphu 3-1 in the final of the SM 6-7 class.

It was the 2012 Paralympic champion’s eighth successive Asean Para Games gold medal in the singles event.

“It was a tough match because we train together and know each other well,” said Rungroj.

“My next tournament will be the Asian Para Games in Indonesia next year. I must be well-prepared for that event, which is much tougher than the Asean Para Games. There will be a lot of top players of the world at the Asian Para Games.”

In all, Thailand claimed nine titles in the sport at the KL Games.

In goalball, the Thai women beat Laos 5-0 in the final, but their male compatriots lost 9-5 to Malaysia and settled for silver.

Indonesia were crowned overall winners with 126 gold medals, ahead of Malaysia (90) and defending champions Thailand (68).

“We have to admit that Indonesia and Malaysia were better prepared for the Games,” said Sakol Wannapong, governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand.

Chutinant Bhirombhakdi, president of the Paralympic Committee of Thailand, said the country’s athletes did their best and that officials concerned were looking forward to the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Under the National Sports Development Fund’s bonus scheme, an Asean Para Games champion will get B100,000, a silver medallist B50,000 and a bronze winner B25,000.

The government, led by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, will host a reception for Thailand’s SEA Games and Asean Para Games athletes at the Government House tomorrow (Sept 26).

The next Asean Para Games will be held in the Philippines in 2019.

