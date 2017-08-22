The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thais dash Malaysia’s gold dream

SEA GAMES: The Thai women’s sepak takraw regu team proved too strong for Malaysia as they beat the hosts 2-0 in the deciding match at the SEA Games yesterday (Aug 21).

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 August 2017, 09:44AM

Thai women’s sepak takraw players pose with their gold medals after winning the regu title yesterday (Aug 21). Photo: PR
Thai women’s sepak takraw players pose with their gold medals after winning the regu title yesterday (Aug 21). Photo: PR

With Sudaporn Palang, Sasiwimol Jantasit and Thidarat Soda in the staring line-up, the Thais had few problems in their 21-10, 21-12 win in their last match of the four-team round-robin tournament.

As Thailand were heading for an easy win, coach Veeras Na Nongkhai replaced Thidarat with 15-year-old star Wipada Jitpruan.

The Malaysians finished second and the Philippines third.

It was another blow for the hosts as they also lost to Thailand in the gold medal match in the men’s team regu on Saturday (Aug 19).

Both Thailand and Malaysia lay claims to being the birthplace for the sport.

“We can say that we are the top nation [of the sport] in Asean and in the world,” Veeras said after yesterday’s triumph.

“We aim to win all events we compete in.”

Reaching the final was already good enough for the Malaysian women.

“It was a historic achievement for the Malaysian women sepak takraw team as they clinched the silver medal of the regu event,” the official website kualalumpur2017.com.my reported.

“The victory bettered the bronze medal performance in Singapore two years ago. They [Malaysia] settled for silver but it was enough to bring cheers to the Malaysian camp as it was the team’s best achievement thus far.”

In boxing, the Thai team continued their good run in Kuala Lumpur with four fighters securing wins in the quarter-finals yesterday.

Reaching the semi-finals means they are assured of at least bronze medals. There are only six weight classes in the men’s event and the hosts are not organising the women’s competition.

C and C Marine

In the 49kg class, Thani Rarinram edged defending champion Kornelis Kwang of Indonesia 3-2.

“I want to win the gold medal for my father who is in heaven,” said an emotional Thani who is fighting in his first SEA Games.

In the 56kg division, Chatchai Butdee comfortably beat Indonesia’s Simon Makerawe 5-0.

In the 64kg class, defending champion Wuttichai Masuk defeated Vietnam’s Bui Phuoc Tung 5-0 with all five judges scoring it 30-27 in favour of the Thai.

In the 81kg class, Anawat Thongkratoke also enjoyed a 5-0 win.

In all, six Thai boxers will fight in the semi-finals today (Aug 22).

In fencing, Thailand’s Voragan Srinualnad had to settle for silver after losing 15-6 to Vietnam’s Vu Thanh An in the men’s individual sabre final.

Athletes from 11 nations are competing in 38 sports with 404 gold medals on offer.

Thailand are aiming to win 109 golds in their bid to retain the overall crown.

The 2017 Games end on Aug 30.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.