The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thailand Yacht Show stays in Phuket, dates moved to Chinese New Year

PHUKET: The organisers of the Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) have announced revised dates for the third edition of the show, which will return to Phuket’s Ao Po Grand Marina on Feb 14-17, 2018, with the Thailand Yachting Forum (TYF) scheduled to take place on Feb 13, 2018.

marine, tourism,

The Phuket News

Thursday 28 September 2017, 11:51AM

One of the most important focuses of the third edition of the Thailand Yacht Show will again be on superyacht charters. Photo: Thailand Yacht Show
One of the most important focuses of the third edition of the Thailand Yacht Show will again be on superyacht charters. Photo: Thailand Yacht Show

The third edition of the show was initially slated to be held at Ao Po Grand Marina on Dec 14-17 this year. (See story here.)

Andy Treadwell, CEO of 3L Events, organisers of the Thailand Yacht Show, recently met with the various Thai government departments involved in both the Superyacht Charter Licence project and the forthcoming edition of the Show, and said the outcome was very positive, said a release issued today (Sept 28).

“It is clear that everyone now agrees that there’s a lot to be gained by making foreign superyachts welcome,” Mr Treadwell said.

“Many captains and owners will be interested in wintering in Thailand if they are suddenly allowed to charter here. Once the necessary changes are all officially confirmed, which we believe will be very soon, then we can realistically expect that the other Asean nations will join in – and then the global fleet will have a quite amazing new winter yachting destination to consider,” he added.

Marchesi Di Barolo Wine Dinner

At a later meeting with TAT officials and Tourism and Sports Minister KobKarn Wattanavrangkul, the TYS organisers were granted the final go-ahead for the third edition of the Thailand Yacht Show, which was conceived to drive the charter licence project and the development of Thailand as the major yachting hub for Asia.

“Importantly, as a result of the last two year’s progress on this project, a new marine tourism strategy, particularly luxury marine tourism, has been formally adopted as part of the government’s 2021 Tourism Master Plan, with TYS as its principal marketing platform,” said the release.

One of the most important focuses of the third edition of TYS will again be on superyacht charter – and another being the “experiential” style of the show, with visitors able to get out on the water in Phang Nga Bay and try out a whole range of water craft – sailboats, sports-fishers, dinghies, tenders, water sport boats, daycruisers and superyachts alike, the release added.

“All the principal stakeholders believe that in order to maximise the potential for business now that the important decisions have been made, the show should take place February 2018 (Chinese New Year) instead of December 2017. So the new dates are 14-17 February 2017, and the venue is once again at Ao Po Grand Marina in Phuket,” it noted.

 

 
The Phuket News
Location

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tourists urged to be ‘respectful’ during Royal Funeral

A public holiday but, "All transport, banks, shopping areas, hospitals and other public services will be operating as usual, the advisory noted....(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

An absolute disaster ahead. Public non-trained Thais sitting on the beaches wondering what to do. And all for a pittance. By all means throw away bill...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

Not sure where those institutions on Phuket are.But there is a meeting point for many people with mental problems.Right here at the comment section!...(Read More)

Tourists urged to be ‘respectful’ during Royal Funeral

To have a respectful, serene public setting on Phuket during funeral rites, close bars and 'ping pong' clubs, Like on Buddha Days. As long as...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

She became furious, and committed crime, killing her husband without thinking. That 'without thinking' explains everything. Right? Looks ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Mhhh, let's be fair, and believe that top ranking Phuket officials are honest and of good will. Than, let them stay on to see the outcome/results...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

Thinking about, this is a unique happening. A Happening about RESPONSENILITY! Wow. Now PPOA is saying public that they take responsibility of skill...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

How naiv readers are,why governore's are moved so often? What a stupid question! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

Sounds like he had a legitimate medical cobdition which going by the police version in the story made it ok for her to strangle him and she is just a ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

They are moved regularly as an anti-corruption measure. That's the "official" line anyway..... ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.