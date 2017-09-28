PHUKET: The organisers of the Thailand Yacht Show (TYS) have announced revised dates for the third edition of the show, which will return to Phuket’s Ao Po Grand Marina on Feb 14-17, 2018, with the Thailand Yachting Forum (TYF) scheduled to take place on Feb 13, 2018.

Thursday 28 September 2017, 11:51AM

One of the most important focuses of the third edition of the Thailand Yacht Show will again be on superyacht charters. Photo: Thailand Yacht Show

The third edition of the show was initially slated to be held at Ao Po Grand Marina on Dec 14-17 this year. (See story here.)

Andy Treadwell, CEO of 3L Events, organisers of the Thailand Yacht Show, recently met with the various Thai government departments involved in both the Superyacht Charter Licence project and the forthcoming edition of the Show, and said the outcome was very positive, said a release issued today (Sept 28).

“It is clear that everyone now agrees that there’s a lot to be gained by making foreign superyachts welcome,” Mr Treadwell said.

“Many captains and owners will be interested in wintering in Thailand if they are suddenly allowed to charter here. Once the necessary changes are all officially confirmed, which we believe will be very soon, then we can realistically expect that the other Asean nations will join in – and then the global fleet will have a quite amazing new winter yachting destination to consider,” he added.

At a later meeting with TAT officials and Tourism and Sports Minister KobKarn Wattanavrangkul, the TYS organisers were granted the final go-ahead for the third edition of the Thailand Yacht Show, which was conceived to drive the charter licence project and the development of Thailand as the major yachting hub for Asia.

“Importantly, as a result of the last two year’s progress on this project, a new marine tourism strategy, particularly luxury marine tourism, has been formally adopted as part of the government’s 2021 Tourism Master Plan, with TYS as its principal marketing platform,” said the release.

One of the most important focuses of the third edition of TYS will again be on superyacht charter – and another being the “experiential” style of the show, with visitors able to get out on the water in Phang Nga Bay and try out a whole range of water craft – sailboats, sports-fishers, dinghies, tenders, water sport boats, daycruisers and superyachts alike, the release added.

“All the principal stakeholders believe that in order to maximise the potential for business now that the important decisions have been made, the show should take place February 2018 (Chinese New Year) instead of December 2017. So the new dates are 14-17 February 2017, and the venue is once again at Ao Po Grand Marina in Phuket,” it noted.