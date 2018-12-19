PHUKET: The fourth edition of the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous is set to take place in Phuket 10 to 13 January 2019 during the island’s peak season at the centrally located Royal Phuket Marina. Targeting yachting enthusiasts and wealthy lifestyle-seekers from all over the region, the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous has become a key marketing platform and revenue generator for the industry, as well as positioning Thailand in its rightful place as the primary Asian destination in the world yachting arena.

By Press Release

Wednesday 19 December 2018, 01:02PM

The Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous, organised in partnership with the Thai Government, is an international gathering of some of the biggest and best-known yachting and luxury lifestyle brands, in a highly social setting in one of the world’s most beautiful yachting destinations.

Andy Treadwell, CEO of show organisers, Verventia, notes: “This is now the fourth year of our collaboration with Thailand's forward-thinking government in our joint mission to develop high-spending yacht tourism here. Everyone is now working together with a common goal of strengthening and growing Thailand's marine industry and properly promoting Phuket as the boating hub for Asia. We are driving increasing awareness of this spectacular yachting destination globally, and expect to see more and more foreign yacht owners coming to discover the extraordinarily beautiful cruising grounds, the first-class hospitality and luxury tourism offerings that await them in Phuket and all around the Kingdom."

The 2019 show is set to be the biggest and most impressive yet, with the greatest ever number of international yachts premiering in Thailand. The exhibitor line-up includes all the best-known yacht brands and brokers, charter agencies, high-end property developers, bespoke travel organisers and leading names in the automotive, hospitality and food and beverage industries.

Speaking of their in-water display, Richard Allen, General Manager of Simpson Marine, says “We are very pleased with our confirmed line up at the 2019 Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous. To have nine yachts with six Thailand premieres is a great achievement and a showcase of Simpson Marine’s rich portfolio of the world’s best brands. There will be something for everyone starting with Sanlorenzo, Monte Carlo Yachts, Beneteau power, Lagoon Catamarans and Aquila Power Catamarans. As every year, the show is a great chance to meet our owners and buyers, and with this year our largest display to date and the biggest display at the show, we are sure it’s going to be a great event. I look forward to seeing everyone there.”

A special Superyacht Hub will be located at the neighbouring private island of Koh Rang Noi, where up to a dozen very large yachts, too big to enter the marina, will be displayed by Asia Marine, Burgess, Fraser Yachts and Simpson Marine, amongst others, showcasing the ultimate in luxury yacht ownership and charter in an outstandingly beautiful environment.

On the back of the collaboration between the Thai Government and the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous, global awareness of Phuket's beauty and world-class facilities is growing amongst superyacht owners. With vast latent potential, this sector of the marine industry is excepted to grow exponentially in the coming years and become a significant economic generator for the entire marine industry as well as bringing wealthy visitors to Phuket benefitting the wider tourism and island economy.

Something for everyone – from Superyacht owners to Stand-up Paddle Boarders

From small sailboat manufacturers to megayacht builders, RIBs to jet-skis, navigation systems and chandlery to the latest watersport toys, the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous is an immersive experience where visitors can enjoy the fun and glamour of an active lifestyle with wine tastings and dinner parties, as well as sea trials and on-water activities.

Exhibiting for the first time are Cantieri Capelli: “We have been looking forward to the Thailand Yacht Show for a long time as it will be our official launch of the Capelli brand in Thailand. We believe the Show will help us reach out to marine enthusiasts around Thailand and our team are ready to showcase our two Capelli Tempest RIBS to visitors to the show,” comments company owner Uberto Capelli.

With wealth in India growing at a rate faster than anywhere else in the world right now, but with no marinas and little chance of anything changing very soon, the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous are collaborating with GoAir – the fastest growing airline in the world today – to promote yachting in Thailand to millions of Indian boaters. Organisers want to highlight how Phuket is the best and most convenient marine playground for would-be boat buyers from India to adopt. To this end, GoAir are offering an exclusive deal to entice Indian boaters to come to the show and see for themselves: anyone registering to attend the Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous will get a 50% discount on the normal return fare through official airline partner GoAir. This exclusive deal works both ways: any show visitor will qualify for the deal, whether coming from or going to India – so if you are coming to the show and want to visit the Taj Mahal or any other of India’s amazing cultural destinations, you can pick up a special voucher at registration to get this very special deal.

“Phuket is a truly cosmopolitan destination and while known around the world for its quality tourism, the yachting potential of the island and surrounding areas is still relatively untapped. We are keen to support the industry and grow awareness of #DestinationPhuket, by helping open up new markets such as India to the spectacular yachting opportunities and onshore infrastructure that Phuket and Thailand has to offer,” adds Treadwell.

For more information visit www.thailandyachtshow.com and follow www.facebook.com/thaiyachtshow.