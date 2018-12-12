THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019

Resulting from a fusion of Thailand’s three successful maritime events, Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous will take place at the award-winning Royal Phuket Marina from 10-13th January 2019 and is set to become the biggest luxury event in the region.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 16 December 2018, 02:00PM

Royal Phuket Marina will host the show

Monte Carlo Yachts

Talisman Maiton

As well as showcasing over 50 premium yachts in the marina, the show will feature the world’s most exotic car companies, luxury properties, exquisite timepieces, furniture, high fashion, accessories, bespoke travel organisers and a delicious array of classic Thai street food and international fine dining.

The Christofle Yacht Style Awards 2019 which recognises excellence and creative flair in motor and sailing yachts within Asia-Pacific will take place at a gala dinner event.

For four days, Royal Phuket Marina will be transformed into a bustling hub for all things luxury, highlighting Phuket as one of Asia’s premier cruising destinations and guaranteeing maritime heaven for leisure boating enthusiasts, with luxury yacht models from the region’s leading brokers.

A healthy mix of high-net-worth buyers, sellers and aspiring yacht owners with an appetite to spend are expected.

At a time of the year when tourists from all over the world are flocking to Phuket for some sun, sand and sea, the show will further add to the island’s lustre and reputation as the place to be in January.

The Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous will attract over 100 luxury brands and an expected 5,000 visitors from 50 countries across Asia-Pacific and beyond. The show not only caters for Asia’s growing affluence and appetite for the finer things in life, but is also billed as a multi-sensory “experiential” on-water festival, with demonstrations, stunt performances, a Mariners Market and an array of “toys” to keep everyone amused.

Live interviews and seminars will be broadcast around the marina and to a wider audience on local radio.

Superyachts will be moored at the nearby Koh Rang Noi and parties interested in buying or chartering will be transported by private tender to discuss their requirements with the superyacht representatives.

Other highlights will include classic car parades, cooking classes, fashion shows, photography workshops, art exhibitions, and a display of the world-renowned Elephant Parade life-sized models.

There will also be yacht parties and international DJs to set the tone for an amazing weekend.

The organisers are perfectly positioned to promote Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous to ensure exhibitors, trend setters and visitors will enjoy the best selection of marine and luxury lifestyle brands in a unique and atmospheric venue with a myriad of side-events and activities that guarantee an unforgettable experience.

 

 

