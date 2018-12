Start From: Thursday 10 January 2019, 03:00PM to Sunday 13 January 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Held at Royal Phuket Marina from 10-13 of January, the THAILAND YACHT SHOW AND RENDEZVOUS combines all three of the island’s previous boat shows to create the definitive celebration of yachting and all things luxury. There will be live radio seminars, exotic car parades and activities for all the family to enjoy, including a painting competition from Elephant Parade where you can win prizes.