FOOTBALL: Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac was satisfied with what he described as a “beautiful” goal by prolific striker Teerasil Dangda that gave the War Elephants a 1-0 victory over Kenya in a friendly on Sunday night (Oct 8).

Tuesday 10 October 2017, 10:13AM

Thailand midfielder Datsakorn Thonglao is thrown into the air by teammates. Photo: via Bangkok Post

Rajevac also honoured midfielder Datsakorn Thonglao, recalled to the national team after a three-year absence, by handing him the captain’s armband to mark his 100th appearance for Thailand.

It was an entertaining game settled by Teerasil’s goal in the 62nd minute at SCG Stadium in Muang Thong Thani.

The goal, however, spurred Kenya into playing with renewed vigour and they came close to levelling on a few occasions.

Serbia’s Rajevac said after the game: “I am very happy for the win over Kenya today. But I am also feeling a bit tired as well.

“These were the last two matches for the Thai national team this year, and we won both of them,” he added, referring to his side’s 3-1 away victory over Myanmar last Thursday night (Oct 5).

“We should be proud of these results, and a big thanks to the Thai fans and media for supporting us all the way.”

Praising the Kenyan team, Rajevac said: “They played a quick game and pressured us a lot by keeping the ball in the air.

“But our defence was up to the task and was able to keep a clean sheet, which is very pleasing for me. In the previous game, we only conceded one goal.

“Teerasil played very well and scored a beautiful goal for the team.

“The new players also performed well. We set ourselves the target of beating a higher-ranked team and we achieved that.”

Kenya coach Stanley Okumbi said: “It was a good game.

“During the first half we controlled the game well and created several chances but could not score. This has been our weak point and we must continue to work hard to improve our scoring skills before the next tournament.

“Thailand have a good defence but we knew that already. We tried to get through and, although they have good teamwork, they gave us the openings we sought a few times.

“It is just that we weren’t able to score.”

Rajevac, who guided Ghana to the 2010 World Cup quarter-finals, began his Thailand job in May and the War Elephants have since improved considerably.

