The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thailand wins nearly 70 awards in SmartTravelAsia ‘Best in Travel’ poll

BANGKOK: Thailand has performed well in the 2017 edition of the SmartTravelAsia.com Best in Travel Poll, with Bangkok, Phuket, Samui and Hua Hin all named among the “Top 10 Holiday Destinations” for Asia.

tourism,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 August 2017, 11:46AM

Phuket was also named as one of the ‘Top 10 Cities for Meetings’ in Asia. Photo: TAT
Phuket was also named as one of the ‘Top 10 Cities for Meetings’ in Asia. Photo: TAT

For Bangkok, Phuket and Samui, this represents a sustained presence among the annual survey’s top echelon of holiday spots around the region, all three destinations having made 2016’s Top 10 list as well.

The Smart Travel Asia Best in Travel Poll 2017 also placed Bangkok and Phuket among the “Top 10 Cities for Meetings” in Asia.

Thai Airways International (THAI) and Bangkok Airways each earned spots on both the “Top 10 Airlines Worldwide” and “Top 10 Airlines, Cabin Service Worldwide” lists.

National flag carrier THAI also secured a place on the “Top 10 Airlines, Business Class Worldwide” ranking, while yet a third Thai airline – Nok Air – was listed among the “Top 10 Budget Airlines” for Asia.

For Bangkok Airways, there was a further honour, with its airport on Samui named among the “Top 10 Airports” Worldwide.

C and C Marine

Thailand’s Centara Hotels and Resorts was named among the “Top 10 Hotel Brands” for Asia, while the listings for the “Top 10 Boutique Hotels” Asia, “Top 25 Business Hotels” Asia, “Top 25 Conference Hotels” Asia, “Top 25 Spa Hotels” Asia, “Top 25 Leisure Hotels” Asia and “Top 25 Family Hotels” Asia all featured one or more hotels or resorts from around Thailand.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the awards for Thailand achieved in the Smart Travel Asia Best in Travel Poll 2017,” said Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

“Collectively, the various tourism-related businesses from Thailand that were named in this year’s poll rankings accounted for nearly 70 of the over 200 places up for grabs across the various poll categories. And that is great recognition and exposure for Thailand as a leading tourism destination.”

The SmartTravelAsia.com Best in Travel Poll is an independent, free and fair survey voted by the online magazine’s readers of which there are over 1.2 million worldwide.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

Booaahh !The Governor who said"no corrupt officials on Phuket"is already replaced.Looks like someone missed something !...(Read More)

Regime denies Yingluck deal

"No one should attempt to give his or her opinions.." Move on folks, nothing authoritarian to see here. I'm always amazed at the abilit...(Read More)

Phuket number plate auction raises B26mn

Great that the money raised from the auction will be put into the Road Safety Fund. Now we wait and see what the Phuket Road Safety Fund is going to ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Anti-corruption claims adding insult to injury

Sometimes you have to give matters time on Phuket. After all, it is a island where money flows happens fast, but principal changes according the law ...(Read More)

Regime denies Yingluck deal

To deny, 'not true' or 'not knowing' are the usual comments the public has to swallow. It seems now ex Prime minister ms Yingluck l...(Read More)

Phuket Town floods continue as sandbags deployed in Patong

Is it not possible to adjust structural that Klong Pakbang? Widening, deepening, and keeping it clean of debris and water plants!! Of course that ha...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

Due to traveling out of the Kingdom, in 1 year I only twice visited the Phuket town Immigration. I must say, that it was going in, going out in just ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

Not joking, I'll drive to Krabi to do my 90 day report before I go to immigration in Phuket town. Luckily I haven't had to yet. Online reporti...(Read More)

Login game premier league competition

Hi LFC444, we'll be in touch, need confirmation from the monthly sponsor as to how they wish to do the prize......(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Always a pleasant experience

Not much of an opinion here,more like a description of the daily routine at the immigration.Why did the writer of this article not sign it with his ow...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.