BANGKOK: Thailand has performed well in the 2017 edition of the SmartTravelAsia.com Best in Travel Poll, with Bangkok, Phuket, Samui and Hua Hin all named among the “Top 10 Holiday Destinations” for Asia.

Tuesday 29 August 2017, 11:46AM

Phuket was also named as one of the ‘Top 10 Cities for Meetings’ in Asia. Photo: TAT

For Bangkok, Phuket and Samui, this represents a sustained presence among the annual survey’s top echelon of holiday spots around the region, all three destinations having made 2016’s Top 10 list as well.

The Smart Travel Asia Best in Travel Poll 2017 also placed Bangkok and Phuket among the “Top 10 Cities for Meetings” in Asia.

Thai Airways International (THAI) and Bangkok Airways each earned spots on both the “Top 10 Airlines Worldwide” and “Top 10 Airlines, Cabin Service Worldwide” lists.

National flag carrier THAI also secured a place on the “Top 10 Airlines, Business Class Worldwide” ranking, while yet a third Thai airline – Nok Air – was listed among the “Top 10 Budget Airlines” for Asia.

For Bangkok Airways, there was a further honour, with its airport on Samui named among the “Top 10 Airports” Worldwide.

Thailand’s Centara Hotels and Resorts was named among the “Top 10 Hotel Brands” for Asia, while the listings for the “Top 10 Boutique Hotels” Asia, “Top 25 Business Hotels” Asia, “Top 25 Conference Hotels” Asia, “Top 25 Spa Hotels” Asia, “Top 25 Leisure Hotels” Asia and “Top 25 Family Hotels” Asia all featured one or more hotels or resorts from around Thailand.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the awards for Thailand achieved in the Smart Travel Asia Best in Travel Poll 2017,” said Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

“Collectively, the various tourism-related businesses from Thailand that were named in this year’s poll rankings accounted for nearly 70 of the over 200 places up for grabs across the various poll categories. And that is great recognition and exposure for Thailand as a leading tourism destination.”

The SmartTravelAsia.com Best in Travel Poll is an independent, free and fair survey voted by the online magazine’s readers of which there are over 1.2 million worldwide.