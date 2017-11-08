The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Thailand ranks high as Asia-Pacific hotel investment dips

BANGKOK: Thailand has recorded the third-highest level of hotel investment transactions by volume across the Asia-Pacific region so far this year to September, according to the latest figures released by international consultancy and broker JLL.

The Phuket News

Wednesday 8 November 2017, 04:37PM

Mike Batchelor, Head of Investment Sales Asia, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.
Mike Batchelor, Head of Investment Sales Asia, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

Hong Kong led Asia Pacific by volume of hotel investment transactions, with 11 deals worth a total of nearly US$1.5 billion, JLL reported in a release issued today (Nov 8).

Japan also saw the second highest level of activity across the region at US$1.2bn in transaction volumes respectively, the report added.

Of the Hong Kong deals, several transactions have potential for conversion into residential or office space. Recently, hotel owners have been considering converting their assets given the strong demand for office space.

“For investors, Hong Kong hotels are appealing because of the discounted rate per square foot when compared to other asset classes, something that has been a factor in some recent transactions. Hotels such as J Plus Hotel has already been purchased for conversation, likely into an office,” says Mike Batchelor, Head of Investment Sales Asia, JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group.

Domestic investors most active in Japan

Japan has remained a stellar performer in terms of hotel investment since 2013, with transaction volumes reaching more than US$1.2bn as of Sept 2017. The lead up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will continue to boost tourism, with the government aiming to double the number of foreign visitors to 40 million by 2020.

“Domestic investors are traditionally the most active buyers in Japan’s hotel market,” explains Mr Batchelor.

“However, we are now witnessing international investors becoming increasingly active in Japan, as market fundamentals continue to improve and it remains one of the most attractive debt markets in the region. We expect a solid last quarter of 2017 in terms of investment activity.”

Regional picture

The NAKA Island

Thailand has experienced another active year recording US$335mn in hotel transactions, led by the capital, Bangkok. This is the highest total volume recorded since 2014. JLL acted as sole advisor on several hotel deals this year including the Premier Inn portfolio and Sukhumvit S27, selling for a combined US$111.5mn.

Interest in Thailand is being buoyed along by the continuing stable political environment and relative affordability of hotels compared to a number of other Asian countries,” noted the report.

Australia remains a firm favourite for hotel investors globally, particularly for Chinese investors, due to its strong inbound tourism growth. Investment volumes were close to US$110mn as of September 2017, the report added.

“Mainland Chinese buyers have purchased around US$1.4bn of Australian hotels since 2015 but given the recent curbs on outbound capital by the Chinese government, this strong demand may somewhat slow down in the near term,” says Mr Batchelor.

Strong year-end volumes expected

Overall hotel investment volumes in Asia-Pacific hit US$5.3bn in the first nine months of the year, down 22% year-on-year. In Q3 alone, sales activity reached US$1.2bn across the region, with around US$1.5 to US$2bn in deals expected to close by year-end. A large component of this volume is expected to come via Japan.

“We expect total year-end hotel investment volumes to reach between US$7.5 and US$8bn across Asia-Pacific, slightly down from US$8.6bn recorded last year,” says Mr Batchelor.

“There is likely to be a decline of around 10% in 2017 due to the lack of hotels for sale in the market and a pricing gap between buyer and seller expectations.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yacht charter tourist’s leg broken in jet-ski collision off Phuket beach

since WHEN there are Jeskies in NAI HARN???? this cant be true! the beach on the picture is NOT Nai Harn beach too... Please check ;) ...(Read More)

Yacht charter tourist’s leg broken in jet-ski collision off Phuket beach

18m² ?? thats not really big for a house or an apartment. a bit more than 4x4 meters does it include bath, kitchen and everything else you will have ...(Read More)

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake

Actually the PN just reprinted a UK article word for word, by publishing the article they brought further attention to the incident which forces the T...(Read More)

Brit Army veteran, 50, viciously attacked at gunpoint in Phuket

Fair to say anyone with an ounce of logic knew it had to be B.S, I struggle to comprehend why he would jump off a balcony on his first day on holiday,...(Read More)

Brit Army veteran, 50, viciously attacked at gunpoint in Phuket

My original post was based on the information provided. At that time, nothing showed it was a fraud....(Read More)

Phuket ofo bike-share retrieves about 100 stolen bikes

I have seen these bikes being peddled around all over Phuket. Quite how the group of 4 Chinese tourists I saw managed to peddle theirs all the way to...(Read More)

PM lays down harsh Loy Krathong law

Explain to the readers where Police derive the authority to enforce Local government rules? and what is the criminal offence for which one can be impr...(Read More)

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake

Congratulations to the PN for helping....How did the PN helping? The PN publishes only facts provided to them.That's it! Not a big deal.Don't ...(Read More)

‘Violent attack’ in Brit tourist’s plea for fundraising exposed as fake

Congratulations to the Phuket News for helping uncover this scam. There have been a couple other similar scams (false stories accompanied by "gof...(Read More)

Brit Army veteran, 50, viciously attacked at gunpoint in Phuket

I love to say that I told you so. Now 'Foot' can take it out of his mouth perhaps?...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.