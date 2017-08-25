Thailand Property Awards draws ‘Best of the best’ for accolades BANGKOK: The 12th annual edition of PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards, supported by Thailand’s leading property site DDproperty.com, have announced the final shortlist of nominees, comprising 41 companies with outstanding developments in Bangkok, Phuket, Samui, Hua Hin, Khao Yai and the Eastern Seaboard. Sponsored Saturday 26 August 2017, 11:00AM Leading the nominations is boutique developer The Riviera Group, which collected seven nods for various condo and resort projects on Thailand’s progressive Eastern Seaboard. The Riviera Group dominates the condo and design categories for the Eastern Seaboard, a rising economic and industrial zone that is at the centre of many infrastructure developments, following the announcement of the Kingdom’s Eastern Economic Corridor Development in mid-2016. Other big nominees include Sansara Development Ltd and Sansiri, earning six places on the shortlist each; Phuket mixed-use developer MontAzure, collecting five nominations; and in a four-way tie with four nods each are Proud Residences, FYNN Development, D'Well Grand Asset Co, and Sena Development. A total of 39 categories, including special awards in corporate social responsibility (CSR), sustainable development, green development, and universal design, comprise this year’s awards programme, which celebrates its twelfth annual edition. Kamolpat Swaengkit, Thailand country manager, DDproperty.com, a subsidiary of the PropertyGuru Group, said: “We are proud to announce the final shortlist of nominees who will be recognised at the 12th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards. We’re optimistic about the future of the Thai property market especially with the knowledge that consumers will benefit from these exemplary developments,” said Ms Kamolpat. “Urbanisation will continue in Thailand and quality developments will set our prime investment destinations apart from their regional counterparts,” she added. Winning at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards is highly regarded as the ultimate benchmark of success, as all entries are fairly and ethically judged following a strict set of criteria set by an independent panel of judges. With BDO Thailand acting as official supervisor, the judges visited the nominated developments and deliberated on their quality and standard of construction. The Thailand judging panel is once again headed by Suphin Mechuchep, managing director of JLL Thailand. “This is a great opportunity to share to the world what are being developed in those locations and to celebrate the key factors that drive the growth of the real estate industry in Thailand. The Thailand Property Awards have showcased high quality developments and have well demonstrated an increased recognition and respect gained from the country’s real estate industry,” noted Ms Suphin. Shortlisted finalists will be recognised either as Winner or Highly Commended during the gala dinner that will host around 600 key senior figures from the real estate sector and related industries in Thailand and beyond, making the event the biggest and longest-running annual real estate awards gala in the country. The exclusive, black-tie awards gala evening takes places on Friday, September 15, at the Plaza Athenee Bangkok (a Royal Meridien hotel), the same venue where the PropertyGuru Thailand Real Estate Summit – a gathering of more than 100 domestic and international experts in the property sector – will be held a day before. As always, the awards gala dinner will begin with an hour of cocktail reception, followed by the opening remarks, a four-course dinner, and the awards ceremony proper. In 2017, the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards features nine domestic gala ceremonies in eight countries: Cambodia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and Singapore. The Awards series has also been expanded this year to include categories for Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia, Laos, India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives and South Korea. Domestic winners from these 17 markets will then advance to the final round and compete for regional awards. The regional winners will be announced on the night of the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final to be held in Singapore on 8 November 2017. For reservations and sponsorship opportunities for the 12th annual PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2017, email info@asiapropertyawards.com or call +66 (02) 204 9599, or visit the official website (click here). The Phuket News is a proud Media Partner of the Thailand Property Awards 2017. Full shortlist of the 12th PropertyGuru

Thailand Property Awards 2017 DEVELOPER CATEGORY Best Developer WINNER will be revealed on 15 September 2017 during the gala dinner Best Boutique Developer Apus Development Group Co., Ltd.

D’Well Grand Asset Co., Ltd.

Issara United Co., Ltd.

The Riviera Group DEVELOPMENT CATEGORIES Best Ultra Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok) MARQUE (Sukhumvit 39) by Major Development Public Company Limited

Best Luxury Condo Development (Bangkok)

Ashton Residence 41 by Ananda Development Public Company Limited

Park24 by Proud Residences Co., Ltd.

Best High-Rise High End Condo Development (Bangkok)

Chewathai Residence Bang Pho by CHEWATHAI PLC.

Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn by Origin Property Public Company Limited

THE LINE Phanon – Pradipat by Sansiri PLC Best Low-Rise High End Condo Development (Bangkok) FYNN Sukhumvit 31 by FYNN Development Co., Ltd.

Issara Collection Sathorn by Charn Issara Viphapol Co., Ltd.

Best High-Rise Affordable Condo Development (Bangkok)

Chewathai Phetkasem 27 by CHEWATHAI PLC.

Metro Sky Prachacheun by Property Perfect PCL

Niche Pride Thonglor Phetchaburiby Sena Development Public Company Limited

NOTTING HILL Skyscraper Central Rattanathibet by Origin Condominium Co., Ltd.

Best Low-Rise Affordable Condo Development (Bangkok)

D’Mura by D’Well Grand Asset Co., Ltd.

Miti Condo by One Living Development

Moniiq Sukhumvit 64 by Sankyo Home (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Niche ID Sukhumvit 113 by Sena Development Public Company Limited

Niche MONO Sukhumvit 50 by Sena Development Public Company Limited Best Housing Development (Bangkok) ARNA Ekamai by D’Well Grand Asset Co., Ltd.

Chewarom Rangsit – Don Mueang by CHEWATHAI PLC.

Setthasiri Pinklao-Kanchana by Sansiri PLC

THE MARQ by Enrich Villa Co., Ltd. Best Residential Development (Samui) New Nordic Water World Samui (Condo) by New Nordic Group Co., Ltd.

Oasis Samui (Villa) by Cascades Estate Company Limited Best Housing Development (Phuket) Pavilions Residences Phuket by LS Pavilions

Utopia Naiham by International Property Advisory Co Ltd

Best Condo Development (Phuket)

Pavilions Residences Phuket by LS Pavilions

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure by MontAzure

X2 Vibe Phuket Bangtao Best Housing Development (Hua Hin) Baan Phu Thara by Thai Country Homes Co. Ltd.

Falcon Hill by Falcon Hill Development Limited

Sansara Hua Hin by Sansara Development Ltd Best Condo Development (Hua Hin) BLU by Issara United Co., Ltd

Sansara Hua Hin by Sansara Development Ltd

Veranda Residence Huahin by Veranda Resort and Spa Co., Ltd

Best Housing Development (Khao Yai)

Baan Sita Wan (Housing) by Charn Issara Development PLC Best Luxury Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard) City Garden Tower by Global Top Group

Knightsbridge The Ocean Sriracha by Origin Property Public Company Limited Best High End Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard) Del Mare Bang Saray Beachfront Condominium by Apus Development Group Co., Ltd.

Dusit Grand Condo View by Dusit Pattaya Co., Ltd.

The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group

The Riviera Wongamat Beach by The Riviera Group Best Affordable Condo Development (Eastern Seaboard) Aurora Pratumnak by DJP Land $ House Co., Ltd.

Dusit Grand Park Condo by Dusit Pattaya Co., Ltd. Best Housing Development (Eastern Seaboard) X2 Pattaya Oceanphere by Habitat One Co., Ltd. Best Office Development FYI Center – For Your Inspiration Workplace by Golden Land Property Development PLC Best Mixed Use Development MontAzure by MontAzure DESIGN CATEGORIES Best High-Rise Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok) Knightsbridge Prime Sathorn by Origin Property Public Company Limited

NOTTING HILL Skyscraper Central Rattanathibet by Origin Condominium Co., Ltd.

Park24 by Proud Residences Co., Ltd.

THE LINE Sukhumvit 101 by Sansiri PLC Best Low-Rise Condo Architectural Design (Bangkok) Ashton Residence 41 by Ananda Development Public Compay Limited

Issara Collection Sathorn by Charn Issara Viphapol Co., Ltd.

FYNN Sukhumvit 31 by FYNN Development Co., Ltd.

Miti Condo by One Living Development

Venio Sukhumvit 10 by Helix Company Limited Best High-Rise Condo Architectural Design (Resort) Andromeda Condominium by Apus Development Group Co., Ltd.

City Garden Tower by Global Top Group

The Riviera Jomtien by The Riviera Group

The Riviera Wonamat Beach by The Riviera Group Best Low-Rise Condo Architectural Design (Resort) Aurora Pratumnak by DJP Land & House Co., Ltd.

Blue Ocean by AD House Co., Ltd.

BW Premier Collection BluPhere Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Sansara Hua Hin by Sansara Development Ltd

Twinpalms Residences MontAzure by MontAzure Best Housing Architectural Design ARNA Ekamai by D’Well Grand Asset Co., Ltd.

Issara Residence Rama 9 by Issara Residence Rama 9 (Charn Issara Development PCL)

The Primary V by Bangkok Pattana CMS Co., Ltd

X2 Pattaya Oceanphere by Habitat One Co., Ltd. Best Condo Interior Design FYNN Sukhumvit 31 by FYNN Development Co., Ltd.

BW Premier Collection BluPhere Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

Moniiq Sukhumvit 64 by Sankyo Home (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

Park24 by Proud Residences Co., Ltd.

Runesu Thonglor5 Condominium by W-Shinwa Co., Ltd. Best Housing Interior Design Jaytiya Private Pool Villas Residence by Jaytiya Property Co., Ltd

The Primary V by Bangkok Pattana CMS Co., Ltd

Sansara @Black Mountain Hua Hin, Thailand by Sansara Development Ltd Best Retail Architectural Design 949 Neighborhood by Pannaphat Development Co., Ltd.

Diamond Plaza by One Group Development Best Condo Landscape Architectural Design BW Premier Collection BluPhere Pattaya by Habitat Group Co., Ltd.

FYNN Sukhumvit 31 by FYNN Development Co., Ltd.

Park24 by Proud Residences Co., Ltd. Best Housing Landscape Architectural Design Sansara @Black Mountain Hua Hin, Thailand by Sansara Development Ltd

The MARQ by Enrich Villa Co., Ltd.

The Primary V by Bangkok Pattana CMS Co., Ltd Best Retail Architectural Design 949 Neighborhood by Pannaphat Development Co., Ltd. SPECIAL AWARDS CATEGORIES Special Recognition in CSR Sansiri PLC

Sena Development Public Company Limited

The Riviera Group Special Recognition in Sustainable Development MontAzure by MontAzure

Suppagarn Real Estate Co. Ltd

The Riviera Group Best Universal Design Development ARNA Ekamai by Dwell Grand Asset Co., Ltd.

MontAzure by MontAzure

Sansara @ Black Mountain Hua Hin by Sansara Development

Setthasiri Pinklao-Kanchana by Sansiri PLC

THE LINE Phanon – Pradipat by Sansiri PLC Best Green Development Baan Phu Thara by Thai Country Homes

FYI Center – For Your Inspiration Workplace by Golden Land Property Development PLC BEST OF THE BEST CATEGORIES Best Condo Development (Thailand) WINNER to be selected from Condo category winners and announced during the gala dinner on 15 September 2017 Best Housing Development (Thailand) WINNER to be selected from Housing category winners announced during the gala dinner on 15 September 2017 PUBLISHER’S CHOICE Real Estate Personality of the Year WINNER to be announced before the gala dinner on 15 September 2017 The 12th PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2017 is supported by co-sponsors JLL Thailand and Crystal Lagoons; official airline partner Thai Airways; official portal partner DDproperty.com, Thailand’s leading property site; media partners Oxford Business Group, Living Etc, Phuket News, Pattaya Today, and PropertyGuru Property Report, Asia’s leading luxury real estate, architecture and design publication; supporting associations American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand and British Chamber of Commerce Thailand; and official supervisor BDO, the world’s fifth largest auditing and accountancy firm, represented by co-managing partner Paul Ashburn. Comment on this story * Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time. Comments Here:

