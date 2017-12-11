The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Thailand Pool Tables to sponsor Patong Pool League

POOL: Thailand Pool Tables has signed an exclusive sponsorship agreement to be the sponsors of the first season of the league in 2017/18.

Monday 11 December 2017, 04:17PM

Simon-Pierre Cessy (left) of Thailand Polol Tables with organiser of the Patong Pool League Jeroen Tak.
The pool league will start on the December 14 and the last games will be played on April 19, 2018.

The end of season party will be held at the league winning bar April 26.

The Patong Pool League is the oldest pool league in Phuket and this year eight bars in Patong and two bars in Kathu will participate.

Hole in One bar is the most recent bar to join the pool league.

The organiser of the Patong Pool League Jeroen Tak said that he is very excited about this sponsorship and believes that with the support from Thailand Pool Tables the league will make an important and positive step forward.

Thailand Pool Tables is Thailand’s leading billiard, snooker and games retailer. They also supply cues, balls, cloths, accessories and provide all types of repair and moving services.

Bollywood

Thailand Pool Tables is the only authorised dealer in Thailand for the biggest names in the industry such as Predator Cues, Mezz Cues, Kamui Tips, Aramith Balls, Valley & Diamond Pool Tables as well as Simonis Cloth and many more.

Their two showrooms in Phuket are located at:

Cherng Talay: The BOX Park, 99/30 Moo 4 SriSoontorn Road, Talang

Chalong: 64/55 Moo 1, East Chaofa Rd., Wichit, Muang (opposite Nabon School)

To find out more info about Thailand Pool Tables, visit their website www.thailandpooltables.com or their facebook page www.facebook.com/thailandpooltables/

Or email: simon@thailandpooltables.com

 

 
