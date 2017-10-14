The Phuket News
Thailand pauses 89 seconds to remember King Bhumibol

NATIONWIDE: People across Thailand observed 89 seconds of silence at 3:52pm yesterday (Oct 13) to show their respect for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who passed away one year ago.

culture, death,

Bangkok Post

Saturday 14 October 2017, 08:45AM

Mourners observe 89 seconds of silence at Future Park Rangsit department store in Pathum Thani at 3:52pm yesterday (Oct 13). Photo by Apichit Jinakul
Mourners observe 89 seconds of silence at Future Park Rangsit department store in Pathum Thani at 3:52pm yesterday (Oct 13). Photo by Apichit Jinakul

Both the public and private sectors had urged the public to observe 89 seconds of silence, to reflect the age of the beloved King Bhumibol, who passed away in his 89th year on Oct 13, 2016 at 3:52pm.

People dressed in black thronged Siriraj Hospital, where the late King received medical treatment and passed away, to offer alms to 199 monks in the morning. They also joined in the silent tribute.

Long queues of people waited to pay their respects before the portrait of the late King Bhumibol installed next to the Grand Palace, braving the late-morning rain.

The Royal Household Bureau has invited the public to submit images of their memories of the late King Bhumibol captured over the past year.

Each person can submit up to 10 images taken in a one-year period from Oct 13, 2016 to Oct 17, 2017, together with photographs taken after the Royal Cremation ceremony, until Nov 30.

The images should be submitted via https://photoking9.ohm.go.th, by e-mail to photoking9@mail.go.th or via the postal service. 

A total of 12.7 million people paid their respects before the royal urn placed inside the Grand Palace over a 337-day period.

Thailand is counting down to another sad day on Oct 26, when the beloved King will be cremated at the Royal Crematorium built at Sanam Luang in front of the Grand Palace.

The Royal Cremation date has been declared as a public holiday. Private sector businesses including banks, department stores and discount stores have announced that they will be closed – either the whole day or just in the afternoon – to allow their employees to watch the ceremony.

Read original story here.

 

 
