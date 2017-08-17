VOLLEYBALL: Thailand and arch-rivals Japan battle it out for Asian supremacy today (Aug 17). The two teams set up a title decider at the Asian Women’s Championship after both defeated their semi-final opponents South Korea and China in straight sets yesterday (Aug 16).

Thursday 17 August 2017, 09:15AM

Thailand players, from left, Pimpichaya Kokram, Pleumjit Thinkaow and Ajcharaporn Kongyot block a shot from South Korea’s Kim Yeon-Koung. Photo: PR

It is a rematch of their second-round encounter, won by the Japanese 3-1 on Monday (Aug 14).

Japan also beat Thailand twice at the World Grand Prix pool competition last month.

Today’s final is shown live on Thai Rath TV at 4.30pm (Thai time). Holders China meet South Korea, runners-up two years ago in Tianjin, in a third-place play-off at 2pm. Both matches take place at the Alonte Sports Arena in Binan, the Philippines.

Two-time champions Thailand stunned the previously unbeaten South Korea 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 while three-time winners Japan, the only team with a perfect record in this championship, crushed defending champions China 25-17, 25-18, 25-18.

Japan also beat China 3-0 in the preliminary round.

Ajcharaporn Kongyot was Thailand’s highest scorer with 17 points, followed by Chatchu-on Moksri and Pimpichaya Kokram who scored 16 and 11 points respectively.

Superstar Kim Yeon-Koung was South Korea’s top scorer with 21 points but the skipper surprisingly committed far too many errors during the 81-minute match.

“I think we went into today’s match without any pressure and that’s why we played so well,” said Chatchu-on.

“We did our homework well,” added Ajcharaporn. “The team played without any pressure because we know that we’ve already achieved our target of finishing in the top four.

“There’s nothing to lose and any win feels like a bonus.”

Ajcharaporn also had a word of encouragement for rising star Pimpichaya Kokram who bounced back with an excellent performance yesterday after receiving criticism from the fans earlier in the tournament.

“I’m glad she was able to show what she is really capable of. She was a great help for the team today,” she said.

“She must keep on doing that and don’t let the pressure get to her. She’s a great player and a great asset to the team.”

The top four teams in the Asian Championship earn places in the Olympic qualifying round for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

In the semi-finals of the fifth-eight classification round yesterday, Vietnam edged Kazakhstan 3-2 (25-22, 25-18, 21-25, 20-25, 15-5) while Taiwan beat the Philippines 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 25-19).

Vietnam take on Taiwan for fifth place while Kazakhstan and the Philippines face off for the seventh spot.

Iran beat Australia 3-2 (19-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-22, 15-10) to finish ninth while Hong Kong blanked New Zealand 3-0 (25-15, 25-12, 25-19) to claim 11th place yesterday.

Sri Lanka routed the Maldives 3-0 (25-19, 25-13, 25-14) in the battle for 13th place on Tuesday.

Thailand won the title twice in 2009 and 2013, with victories over China and Japan the finals.

China are the most successful team in the championship, winning the crown 13 times.

