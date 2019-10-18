Thailand Health & Fitness Expo: JAND Events set to energise Phuket with four-day wellness extravaganza

Health and fitness enthusiasts and professionals from all over Asia will descend on Royal Phuket Marina in early 2020 for the inaugural Thailand Health & Fitness Expo.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 October 2019, 10:00AM

Many of the top brands in the industry will be at the Expo.

The Expo shines the spotlight on one of the fastest-growing industries in Asia.

If you are in the health, fitness or wellness industry, don’t miss out on this great opportunity to be part of the first integrated Thailand Health, Fitness and Wellness Expo taking place from January 30 to February 2, 2020.

For the first time in Thailand, the Thailand Health & Fitness Expo will gather many of the top brands in the industry at one venue, from gym equipment manufacturers to wellness resorts as well as healthy food, bicycle brands, nutrition and protein, sportswear brands and much more.

The Expo will incorporate various activities and entertainment for visitors, such as sportswear fashion shows, healthy cooking workshops, group classes, dancing, DJs and live bands. The programme will also include healthy lifestyle seminars, workshops, masterclasses and much more.

Organised by JAND Group Co., Ltd. in association with JAND Events, Thailand Health & Fitness Expo 2020 shines the spotlight on one of the fastest-growing industries in Asia. Consumers from across a wide variety of demographics are increasingly concerned about health and seek ways to live healthier lifestyles, be it participating in fitness classes, taking steps to improve their diets and nutrition, or using apps, products and gadgets to monitor health and fitness levels.

With its wide range of products and services on display and an engaging programme of activities, workshops and networking, Thailand Health & Fitness Expo is targeting not only health and fitness professionals but also the general public. Held at Royal Phuket Marina, the event is also a manifestation of Phuket’s unique position as one of the health and lifestyle hubs of Asia, attracting a large population of young and resourceful individuals seeking a healthy lifestyle in the tropics.

This four-day extravaganza will have an engaging seminar schedule which will be designed to foster discussion and learning in the health, fitness and wellness industry and will tackle specific topics such as youth fitness and athletic programming, training clients with diabetes, veganism for fitness and athletic performance, and empowering clients to make lifestyle changes. So hurry and book your space today.

For information about being an exhibitor and/or a sponsor, please contact Munlika Boonyawong on +66 (0) 76 600 225 or at munlika.b@jandevents.com or info@thailandhealthandfitnessexpo.com. For general information about the expo, visit www.thailandhealthandfitnessexpo.com

The Phuket News & Window on Phuket are proud partners of this event