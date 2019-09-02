THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Thailand Health & Fitness Expo 2020

Thailand Health & Fitness Expo 2020

Start From: Thursday 30 January 2020, 11:00AM to Sunday 2 February 2020, 06:00PM

The inaugural Thailand Health & Fitness Expo from 30th January to 2nd February 2020 will showcase brands and services related to the health, fitness and wellness industry. A four-day extravaganza featuring an exhibition as well as workshops and networking events. Among scheduled events are a sportswear fashion show, healthy lifestyle seminars, healthy cooking workshops, group classes, dancing, DJs and live music. For more information please contact Munlika Boonyawong on +66 (0) 76 600 225 or email munlika.b@jandevents.com or info@thailandhealthandfitnessexpo.com

Person : Munlika Boonyawong
Address : Royal Phuket Marina

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

He's still there because of the voters of Surin. I'll let you guess how he keeps them....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

I think Phuket immigration's opinion of TM30 is the same as all foreigners, that's it's ...(Read More)

Search launched for Chinese tourist swept away by large wave south of Patong

Here we go, another holiday tragedy because local officials failed to provide basic tourist safety m...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

This should be the last straw for Mr. Ma-an. At best, his inaction represents dereliction of duty, a...(Read More)

Police investigate alleged armed abduction claim

Now looks like the thai 'hit team' got the wrong people to attack/hurt. Now we wait for the ...(Read More)

MaAnn slammed for no lifeguards at Surin Beach, tourists rescued by local surfer

How much longer tolerate the Phuket Governor, and if he is not willing to take steps, the BKK Govern...(Read More)

Man, 18, reports attempted armed abduction at roadside sala

The now constant ad hominem retorts are so boring. [yawns] C'mon TPN, can't we do better? ...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Owning your home through a Thai limited company

Articles like this should have a 'Paid ad" disclaimer. Omitted is the fact foreigners can o...(Read More)

Right on time: Phuket Immigration explain TM30 and TM28 requirements for reporting foreigners

What I get from this explanation is that Immigration, now having realized the TM-30 harasses Thais...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: TM30 storm in a teacup

Not sure why the headline writer thinks having to report my address-driving two hours to do so, for...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
JW Marriott Phuket
MYLANDS
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party

 