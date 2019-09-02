Thailand Health & Fitness Expo 2020

Start From: Thursday 30 January 2020, 11:00AM to Sunday 2 February 2020, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The inaugural Thailand Health & Fitness Expo from 30th January to 2nd February 2020 will showcase brands and services related to the health, fitness and wellness industry. A four-day extravaganza featuring an exhibition as well as workshops and networking events. Among scheduled events are a sportswear fashion show, healthy lifestyle seminars, healthy cooking workshops, group classes, dancing, DJs and live music. For more information please contact Munlika Boonyawong on +66 (0) 76 600 225 or email munlika.b@jandevents.com or info@thailandhealthandfitnessexpo.com