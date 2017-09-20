The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Thailand eye spot at worlds

VOLLEYBALL: Thailand hope to qualify for next year’s Volleyball Women’s World Championship by securing a top two finish at this week’s final Asian qualifiers in Nakhon Pathom.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 20 September 2017, 08:59AM

Thailand’s team reacts after beating Indonesia to win the women’s volleyball final of the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Kuala Lumpur on August 27. Photo: Adek Berry / AFP
Thailand’s team reacts after beating Indonesia to win the women’s volleyball final of the 29th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Kuala Lumpur on August 27. Photo: Adek Berry / AFP

The Thais begin their campaign against Iran today (Sept 20) while South Korea face North Korea in the first Pool B game earlier in the day. Vietnam are the other team in the pool.

Pool A, being held in Almaty, features China, hosts Kazakhstan, Taiwan, Australia and Fiji.

The teams compete in a round-robin format with the winners and runners-up from each pool advancing to the final 24-nation tournament to be held in Japan from Sept 28-Oct 20 next year.

The US are the defending champions.

Veteran star Malika Kanthong has been recalled and her presence will likely add a much needed experience to the team alongside the likes of captain Pleumjit Thinkaow, Wilavan Apinyapong and Nootsara Tomkom.

Rising star Chatchu-on Moksri, who has now become one of the most important players for the senior team, will again lead the attack alongside Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Hattaya Bamrungsuk.

Chatchu-on, who will turn 18 in November, was voted the best outside hitter at the Asian Championship in the Philippines last month while Hattaya Bamrungsuk took the best middle blocker award.

“This tournament is very important and all the players know it,” said Somporn Chaibangyang, president of the Volleyball Association of Thailand.

“The top two teams will make it to the world championship in Japan next year and that is our target.”

The VAT chief admitted the team have had a tough schedule over the last few months but expressed his confidence the target is achievable.

“I had a talk with the coaching staff and the players. Everyone knows how important this tournament is and they are determined to do well,” Somporn said.

“I’m confident that we can meet our target and qualify for the final tournament in Japan.”

Pleumjit said: “We will give our all to qualify for the world championship.”

The Thais played three consecutive weeks in the pool competition of the World Grand Prix in July, followed by the Asian Championship last month, where they finished runners-up to Japan, and then the SEA Games in Malaysia, where they won the gold medal for the 11th consecutive time and 13th overall.

Thailand have proved themselves to be strong at home having defeated Italy and Turkey in Bangkok in the preliminary round of the World Grand Prix.

Channel 3HD (33) is broadcasting the Thailand v Iran match live at 6:15pm. The North Korea versus South Korea game will be shown on Channel 3SD (28) at 3:30pm.

Read original story here.

 

 
