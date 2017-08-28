SEA GAMES: Thailand completed a golden double in SEA Games volleyball and futsal after both the women and men’s teams won in the finals yesterday (Aug 27).

Monday 28 August 2017, 09:58AM

Thailand’s women volleyball team celebrate after winning the gold yesterday (Aug 27). Photo: via Bangkok Post

In volleyball, the women’s team defeated Indonesia 3-0 (25-18, 26-24, 26-24), while the men’s squad also beat the same country 3-1 (25-16, 25-22, 20-25, 25-20).

With the triumphs, the Thais continued their dominance in the sport.

It is the Thai women's 11th consecutive – and 13th overall – title at the biennial event.

The Thai men have now claimed the crown four times in a row.

In the women’s event, the Thais didn’t drop a set on their way to winning the title at the biennial tournament.

Indonesia, who also lost to Thailand 3-0 in the group match, put up a much stronger fight in the gold medal match yesterday but the Thais were still a class above when it came to decisive moments.

Nootsara Tomkom, Hattaya Bamrungsuk, Chatchu-on Moksri, Pimpichaya Kokram, Ajcharaporn Kongyot and Piyanut Pannoy were in the starting line-up for Thailand as coach Danai Sriwacharamaytakul made his intentions clear.

Thailand finished as runners-up to Japan at the Asian Women’s Championship in the Philippines last week.

In the men’s volleyball competition, Jirayu Raksakaew put on an excellent performance in his last match for the national team to lead the Thais to the title.

Thailand dropped a set for the first time but were still able to match their female counterparts after beating Indonesia, who finished fourth in the Asian Championships held on their home soil early this month.

In futsal, The Thai men fended off a rally to edge Malaysia 4-3, while the women’s team hammered the hosts 12-0 with ease in their last games of round-robin tournaments.

The men’s team topped the single-league standings with nine points, followed by Malaysia and Vietnam, who both finished with seven points each. The hosts took the silver medal on the basis of a better goal difference.

The Thai women showed hosts Malaysia no mercy, hitting 12 unanswered goals past their rivals in the last match of the single-league competition to capture their fourth straight SEA Games gold medal.

The women’s futsal team got down to business swiftly, netting their first goal in the opening minute when Darika Pienpailun found the net before adding the second five minutes later.

Darika’s strikes opened the floodgates as Hathaichanok Thepakul and Sirunya Srimanee quickly followed her suit. Patcharaporn Srimuang and Hathaichanok hit the mark to ensure a massive 6-0 upper hand for the Thais at the end of first half.

Jiraprapa Nimrattanasing and Sasicha Phothiwong then added their names to the score sheet soon after the break.

Hathaichanok completed her hat-trick before fine efforts from Norhara Yashin, Muthita Sangkram and Jenjira Bupha completed the Malaysian massacre.

The win gave Thailand 10 points after three wins and one draw.

They previously won the futsal gold medals at the 2007, 2011 and 2013 SEA Games.

The event was not contested at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore.

In other sports, the Thai sepak takraw team of Somruedee Pruepruk, Masaya Duangsri and Nisa Thanaattawut beat Vietnam 2-1 to win gold in the women's doubles.

In judo, Japanese-Thai Masayuki Terada was crowned champion in the men’s 81kg class.

In sailing, Suthita Poonpat and Kanyaporn Buengbon took the title in the women’s 420 event.

In taekwondo, Benjarat Yangtrakul beat Pham Thi Thu Hien of Vietnam 10-9 to win the women’s 57kg gold.

In wakeboard, Thailand, led by men’s open champion Padiwat Jaemjan, were champions in the mixed team event.

However, Thailand suffered a setback as they failed to meet their two-gold target in the six-event cue sports competition.

Thai veteran Phaithoon Phonbun was shocked 4-1 by Laos’ Siththideth Sakbieng in the snooker singles final yesterday.

Thailand’s only gold of the competition was delivered by the pair of Praprut Chaithanasakun and Thawat Sujaritthurakarn, who defeated Myanmar’s Aung Htay and Min Si Thu Tun in the English billiards title showdown.

Malaysian diving queen Cheong Jun Hoong braved a back injury to claim gold.

Cheong, who upset Chinese opposition to win Malaysia’s first diving world title in July, scored 268.55 points for victory yesterday in the 1m springboard category.

The swimming tournament ended on Saturday with Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling taking home six gold medals.

Vietnam’s “Little Mermaid” Nguyen Thi Anh Vien was the most decorated swimmer with eight gold medals.

She won her last title in the women’s 200m freestyle, clocking a Games record of 1:59.24min.

Meanwhile, hosts Malaysia have changed the venue for their tomorrow’s men's football final with Thailand, but War Elephants coach Worrawoot Srimaka said his men have become used to such switches.

Malaysia defeated Indonesia 1-0 after striker N Thanabalan produced the winner in the 85th minute of the second semi-final on Saturday night (Aug 26).

The organising committee yesterday informed the Thai team officials that they have moved the gold medal clash from Bukit Jalil National Stadium to Shah Alam Stadium, claiming that the original venue is closed for preparations for the closing ceremony on Wednesday (Aug 30).

Thailand, the two-time defending champions, have played only one game at Shah Alam where they finished tied 1-1 with Indonesia in their first Group B match.

Commenting on the change, Worrawoot said: “It doesn’t matter because since we have arrived here they have been changing things around.

“Malaysia are a strong team and they will have a massive support from the crowd.”

The final will kick off at 7:45pm (Thai time) and will be broadcast live by Channel 3.

