Thailand’s B1.6bn AI Gamble

Five million Thais are being offered free access to more than 30 of the world’s leading AI models – subscriptions that can each cost up to US$200 (B6,500) a month.

TechnologyAI-Edge

By Joe Smith

Sunday 20 September 2026 01:24 PM

Five million Thais are being offered free access to more than 30 of the world’s leading AI models – subscriptions that can each cost up to US$200 (B6,500) a month.

The bold government scheme could be one of the biggest boosts to Thailand’s workforce productivity in years. It has also prompted an anti-corruption complaint.

Within hours of TH-AI Passport going live, 1.4 million people had signed up and more than 100,000 were using it.

“AI is the new road the world’s economy is running on,” Digital Economy Minister Chaichanok Chidchob said at the launch. “Whichever country gets AI into the hands of most of its people first will be the country that can compete.”

Britain, Australia and America have all talked about doing this. But it’s middle-income Thailand that got there first.

“What we are doing today is not a handout,” Chidchob added. “It is one of the biggest investments we have ever made in the potential of Thai people.”

That last seems beyond dispute. This could provide an unprecedented stimulus to Thailand’s productive capacity. For Phuket, the consequences are immediate. Your bookkeeper has this. So does your marketing assistant, your accountant, and the staff of every competitor you have.

But if you’re a foreigner, you don’t. TH-AI Passport is restricted to Thai nationals, verified through the government’s digital ID system. There is no equivalent for foreign residents.

And whether it is a handout, and for whom, is disputed. The opposition has called for a police probe.

Their complaint: The scheme cost B1.621 billion. Parliament never voted on it. The money came from the Digital Economy and Society Fund, which needs no Cabinet approval and does not return to the Treasury at year end.

The tender took 34 days from announcement to award – extraordinarily fast for a billion-baht contract. Sixteen technology industry bodies asked for a review before launch. They were ignored.

On 1 Sept, the day after launch, opposition MP Rakchanok Srinok took her case to the National Anti-Corruption Commission, naming five people, Chidchob among them. She alleges the tender was written to favour a particular bidder.

The contract went to TH Consortium, a joint venture between Turnkey Communication Services and Human Intelligent, a company with close ties to the Plan B media group. That connection matters. The tender required access to more than 400 billboards, 6,000 convenience-store screens and 200 mall displays – conditions Srinok argues almost no companies could meet.

“This project is a way of feeding off money that sits outside the budget,” she told reporters, “or it was dreamed up to channel funds to companies that support the blue camp” – a reference to the political network around Bhumjaithai.

There are questions, too, about users’ data.

The original tender aimed to keep Thais’ personal and AI usage data stored and processed in Thailand. In practice, the privacy notice acknowledges that prompts and uploaded files may be sent overseas for processing by the foreign companies providing the AI models.

The government says identifying information is stripped out first, and that providers cannot retain the data or use it to train their models. But privacy specialists and the Thailand Consumers Council have raised concerns about what is collected, how long it is retained and what is sent abroad. Prompts can contain anything from company documents and customer information to financial or health data.

None of this makes TH-AI Passport a bad idea. Quite the opposite. Giving millions of ordinary people tools that can write code, analyse documents, create images and conduct research could be one of the more consequential things this government does.

Which is precisely why transparency matters.

Joe Smith is Founder of the AI consultancy 2Sigma Consultants. He studied AI at Imperial College Business School and is researching AI’s effects on cognition at Chulalongkorn University. He is author of The Optimized Marketer, a book on how to use AI to promote your business and yourself. Contact: joe@2Sigmaconsultants.com.