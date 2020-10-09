Oak Maedow Phuket
Thailand among Top 20 Best Countries in the World in Condé Nast readers’ choice awards

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has revelled in the announcement that Thailand has ranked among the Top 20 Countries in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveller in the 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards 2020.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 9 October 2020, 04:37PM

Wat Phra That at Doi Suthep in Chiang Mai. Photo: TAT / file

Than Sadet-Ko Pha-Ngan National Park. Photo: TAT / file

Thailand received a score of 92.62, thus placing it in 7th place. Meanwhile, Chiang Mai was placed 2nd on the Top 10 Best Small Cities, and Koh Pha-ngan was rated 3rd on the Top 5 Best Islands in Asia, said a release by the TAT today (Oct 9).

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “We are always proud to see Thailand on this list, but in this challenging year when the COVID-19 restrictions are affecting international travel, it is indeed a very special honour.

“We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the readers of Condé Nast Traveller as well as travellers from across the globe for their confidence in Thailand. When all difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic have improved, Thailand will certainly be more than ready to welcome international tourists once again.”

According to Condé Nast Traveller, the Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 represent the first time that voters made their picks when almost no one was traveling. It said the names in this year’s edition were the ones that brought voters comfort, that they still connected with long afterward and got them through the months without travel, noted the TAT release.

“These are the enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances. So while it is always an honour to be on this list, in this strangest of years, it is a special honour, indeed,” the magazine said, adding that “Many readers have told us that when we emerge from this pandemic, they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favourites or places they know have brought joy to others.”

For more information on Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, visit: https://www.cntraveler.com/the-bests/readers-choice-awards

